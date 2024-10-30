Aaditya Thackeray schools Jaishankar on foreign policy, trolled for 'making reels with laser eyes' jibe| WATCH

Uddhav-led Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray recently launched a scathing attack on External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, questioning the latter's focus on India's foreign policy and approach to critical diplomatic matters.

Thackeray voiced his concerns during recent media address and said, "He should first decide on India's foreign policy, because it seems very confusing now. His only focus is on reels where he shows that laser eyes—rest, nothing else is going on.” He went on to express frustration about the lack of response to his questions regarding incidents of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, saying, “I had asked him if violence is being inflicted on Hindus in Bangladesh; he had no answer for that.”

Thackeray contrasted the current state of foreign policy with the economic progress Maharashtra made under his father’s leadership. “When there was a Modi-led government at the Centre with a majority, we had Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray as Chief Minister, and in those 2.5 years, we brought in investments worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore into Maharashtra. Today, if you look top to bottom, there’s BJP and Eknath Shinde, but not even a single penny has come. Both engines in the so-called ‘double engine’ government have failed.”

The comments, however, were not well-received by everyone. Thackeray’s remarks ignited a wave of criticism on social media, with many users ridiculing his perceived lack of experience in international affairs compared to Jaishankar’s 47 years of diplomatic expertise.

A user wrote, "Looks like Aditya Thackeray’s trying to school Dr. Jaishankar on foreign policy. That’s like a rookie giving tips to a seasoned pro. Maybe should focus on his own game before critiquing the master.”

Another user commented, "His experience is more than your age."

Some even went to the extent to comparing Aaditya Thackeray to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

