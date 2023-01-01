Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noida: Fight erupts between two groups at New Year Party after women forced for selfies

    A New Year's Eve party was held at First Avenue City Park in Greater Noida West. It's claimed that the women protested the selfies, and the men misbehaved with them and assaulted some young people. The police have arrested several people. 

    Noida Fight erupts between two groups at New Year Party after women forced for selfies - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 1, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    During a New Year's Eve party, a clash broke out between two groups after some men tried to take selfies with women at a housing society in Greater Noida.

    It's claimed that the women protested the selfies, and the men misbehaved with them and assaulted some young people. The police have arrested several people. 

    A New Year's Eve party was held at First Avenue City Park in Greater Noida West, where members of society gathered to welcome the New Year.

    Several members of society were dancing at the party when men forcibly tried to take selfies with the women, which led to a heated argument between the accused and the women's family members.

    The accused then dragged and hit the two men and several other residents. When the security guards of the society intervened, they were also injured.

    SHO of the Bisrakh police station area, Anil Rajput, said that the matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. According to the police, four people were hospitalised after the incident. 

    Also read: Aishwarya Rai's fake passport recovered from three foreigners in Greater Noida-report

    Also read: Pet registration mandatory for Noida residents by Jan 31, 2023, penalty on delay

    Also read: Delhi air quality remains 'very poor', minimum temperature drops to 8°C

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive fire breaks out in Nashik factory; rescue operation underway - adt

    Massive fire breaks out in Nashik factory; rescue operation underway

    India Pakistan exchange list of prisoners and nuclear installations gcw

    India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners and nuclear installations

    Attempt to tarnish my image: Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh quits after sexual harassment case - adt

    'Attempt to tarnish my image': Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh quits after sexual harassment case

    Sanjay Raut predicts political shift in 2024, says, 'If Rahul Gandhi's aura continues....' - adt

    Sanjay Raut predicts political shift in 2024, says, 'If Rahul Gandhi's aura continues....'

    Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh booked for harassment after coach's complaint - adt

    Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh booked for harassment after coach's complaint

    Recent Stories

    Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 16000 on Flipkart Check out details of the amazing deal gcw

    Google Pixel 6a available for Rs 16,000 on Flipkart! Check out details of the amazing deal

    Photos Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan and more south actors welcome New Year in style RBA

    Photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan and more south actors welcome New Year in style

    Massive fire breaks out in Nashik factory; rescue operation underway - adt

    Massive fire breaks out in Nashik factory; rescue operation underway

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's romantic pic goes viral; actress kisses beau starts New Year on a positive note RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor's romantic pic goes viral; actress kisses beau starts New Year on a positive note

    India Pakistan exchange list of prisoners and nuclear installations gcw

    India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners and nuclear installations

    Recent Videos

    Watch First batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infrantry Regimental Centre

    Watch: When the first batch of Agniveers reported at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre

    Video Icon
    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon