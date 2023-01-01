Noida: Fight erupts between two groups at New Year Party after women forced for selfies

A New Year's Eve party was held at First Avenue City Park in Greater Noida West. It's claimed that the women protested the selfies, and the men misbehaved with them and assaulted some young people. The police have arrested several people.

During a New Year's Eve party, a clash broke out between two groups after some men tried to take selfies with women at a housing society in Greater Noida.

A New Year's Eve party was held at First Avenue City Park in Greater Noida West, where members of society gathered to welcome the New Year.

Several members of society were dancing at the party when men forcibly tried to take selfies with the women, which led to a heated argument between the accused and the women's family members.

The accused then dragged and hit the two men and several other residents. When the security guards of the society intervened, they were also injured.

SHO of the Bisrakh police station area, Anil Rajput, said that the matter is being investigated and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. According to the police, four people were hospitalised after the incident.

