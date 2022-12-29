Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cough syrup accused of killing 18 kids in Uzbekistan NOT sold in India; stops manufacturing 'for now'

    The Health Minister said that samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises in Noida and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL) in Chandigarh for testing.

    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    The company's legal representative on Thursday (December 29) said that the manufacturing of Marion Biotech's Dok-1 Max has stopped "for now" as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation began a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to the cough syrup.

    Speaking to reporters, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said further action would be taken based on the inspection of the pharma company, under a cloud after the Uzbekistan health ministry's allegation that the children died after consuming Dok-1 Max.

    It can be seen that Marion Biotech does not sell Dok-1 Max in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, an Uttar Pradesh government official said as inspection began at the company office in Noida on the outskirts of the capital on Thursday morning.

    The Health Minister also said that samples of the cough syrup have been taken from the manufacturing premises in Noida and sent to the Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory (RDTL) in Chandigarh for testing.

    The CDSCO has been in regular contact with the national drug regulator of Uzbekistan regarding the matter since December 27.

    In a series of tweets, Mandaviya said, "Immediately on receipt of information, joint inspection of the NOIDA facility of the manufacturer, Marion Biotech, was carried out by UP Drug Control and CDSCO team and further action as appropriate would be initiated based on the inspection report."

    In a statement, the health ministry said that Marion Biotech is a licensed manufacturer and holds the license for manufacturing Dok-1 Max syrup and tablet for export purposes granted by the Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh. The governments of both countries are looking into the matter, said Hasan Harris, legal representative of the Noida-based Marion Biotech.

    "There is no problem from our end and no issue in testing. We have been there for the past 10 years. Once the government report comes, we will look into it. For now the manufacturing has stopped," Harris told reporters.

    Before Uzbekistan's claims were reports linking the deaths of 70 children in Gambia to cough syrups manufactured by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals earlier this year. The Drugs Controller General of India claimed the WHO drew a premature link.

    The BJP hit back through its IT department in-charge Amit Malviya who said, "The death of children in Gambia had nothing to do with the consumption of cough syrup made in India. That has been clarified by the Gambian authorities and DCGI, both. But blinded in its hate for Modi, Congress continues to deride India and its entrepreneurial spirit. Shameful."

    India's drug regulator told the WHO earlier this month that the global health body drew a premature link between the deaths of children in Gambia and the four India-made cough syrups which adversely impacted the image of the country's pharmaceutical products across the globe.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2022, 4:32 PM IST
