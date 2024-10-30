Deepawali with CM Yogi: Vantangiya community gears up for a memorable celebration

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will celebrate Diwali with the Vantangiya community in Jungle Tikonia Number Three, continuing an eight-year tradition. He will also announce development projects worth Rs 185 crore, marking a continued transformation for the once-neglected villages.

The Vantangiya community is brimming with excitement as they prepare to welcome Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a special Deepawali celebration in Jungle Tikonia Number Three, a village nestled within the Kusmhi forest.

Festive cheer fills the air as residents eagerly anticipate the Chief Minister's visit on Thursday, where he will join them in celebrating. As a Diwali gift, CM Yogi will also announce development projects worth Rs 185 crore to benefit 74 gram panchayats across the district.

Once a village burdened by decades of neglect, Jungle Tikonia Number Three has transformed into a symbol of revival, thanks to the initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Since 2009, CM Yogi has celebrated Deepawali with the Vantangiya community, a tradition he began as an MP and has continued since becoming Chief Minister in 2017. For the eighth consecutive year, he will celebrate the festival with the Vantangiya community, a gesture that has brought them both hope and a brighter future.

The transformation began when, as an MP, Yogi Adityanath advocated for the Vantangiyas’ rights in the Lok Sabha, securing them a stay permit in 2010. In 2017, after becoming Chief Minister, he granted revenue village status to Vantangiya settlements, entitling them to government benefits.

Since then, these villages have received essential resources such as housing, roads, electricity, water, and schools, along with coverage under various public welfare schemes.

Preparations are now complete for CM Yogi’s arrival, with both the administration and villagers ready to welcome him with enthusiasm.

During the Vantangiya Deepotsav celebration in Jungle Tikonia Number Three on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will present a Diwali gift of development projects totaling Rs 185 crore to 74 gram panchayats in the district.

Among these, CM Yogi will inaugurate drinking water projects by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) across 42 villages, including Jungle Tikonia Number Three, at a cost of Rs 150.35 crore. Additionally, he will launch various development works in 32 gram panchayats, funded through a performance grant of Rs 34.66 crore.

