Woman drags, beats domestic help in life of Noida Housing society; case filed

A video of a domestic worker allegedly being beaten by a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has gone viral on social media. According to the CCTV footage, a domestic worker was seen dragged and tugged out of an elevator by a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida society. The incident happened at the Cleo Country Society in Sector 120 Noida, following which a police complaint has been registered against the accused, Shaifali Kual.

As per reports, the accused, named Shaifali Kual, hired a 20-year-old girl called Anita, as a domestic help. The domestic help had been facing abuse at the employer's home, and whenever she attempted to return home, she was assaulted by the woman. For the past six months, the victim, Anita, has been working for Shaifali and was subjected to daily physical assault, said the source.

After the assault video was made public, an FIR was filed against the employer. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Department tweeted about the incident and informed about the probe that was conducted.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCP), "Necessary legal action is being taken in advance by registering an FIR based on the information provided by the victim's father in connection with assaulting the girl working as a domestic help and taking her hostage in the CLEO County Society under Police Station Phase-3 area."

