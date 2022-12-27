Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman drags, beats domestic help in life of Noida Housing society; case filed

    According to the CCTV, a woman was seen dragging and tugging the domestic worker out of an elevator. The incident happened at the Cleo Country Society in Sector 120 Noida, following which a police complaint was registered against the accused. 

    Woman drags, beats domestic help in life of Noida Housing society; case filed - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 9:32 PM IST

    A video of a domestic worker allegedly being beaten by a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida has gone viral on social media. According to the CCTV footage, a domestic worker was seen dragged and tugged out of an elevator by a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Noida society. The incident happened at the Cleo Country Society in Sector 120 Noida, following which a police complaint has been registered against the accused, Shaifali Kual. 

    As per reports, the accused, named Shaifali Kual, hired a 20-year-old girl called Anita, as a domestic help. The domestic help had been facing abuse at the employer's home, and whenever she attempted to return home, she was assaulted by the woman. For the past six months, the victim, Anita, has been working for Shaifali and was subjected to daily physical assault, said the source. 

    After the assault video was made public, an FIR was filed against the employer. The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Department tweeted about the incident and informed about the probe that was conducted. 

    According to the Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCP), "Necessary legal action is being taken in advance by registering an FIR based on the information provided by the victim's father in connection with assaulting the girl working as a domestic help and taking her hostage in the CLEO County Society under Police Station Phase-3 area."

    Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's fake passport recovered from three foreigners in Greater Noida-report

    Also Read: Pet registration mandatory for Noida residents by Jan 31, 2023, penalty on delay

    Also Read: Delhi air quality remains 'very poor', minimum temperature drops to 8°C

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 9:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    For better India...: Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir - adt

    'For better India...': Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

    Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar - adt

    Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar

    In 2023, VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will get a new plane and a helicopter

    In 2023, VIPs and VVIPs in Bihar will get a new plane and a helicopter

    PM Modi brother Prahlad Modi family injured in a car accident near Mysuru Report gcw

    PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, family injured in a car accident near Mysuru: Report

    Distortion of history a danger engulfing the country: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin - adt

    Distortion of history a danger engulfing the country: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

    Recent Stories

    Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan teary on hearing about late actress's funeral ceremony, changes statements vma

    Tunisha Sharma Death: Sheezan Khan teary on hearing about late actress's funeral ceremony, changes statements

    For better India...: Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir - adt

    'For better India...': Mehbooba Mufti to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

    Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar - adt

    Entire Karnataka condemns and opposes Maharashtra resolution: state Congress chief DK Shivakumar

    Indian realtor bids for one of Pakistan's embassy buildings in Washington

    Indian realtor bids for one of Pakistan's embassy buildings in Washington

    Auto Expo 2023 Fifth Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Fifth-Gen Lexus RX SUV teased ahead of India debut

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon