Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No one can stop it': Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally

    Shah highlighted the contentious nature of the issue, questioning whether a state besieged by infiltration could thrive. He underscored that despite opposition, the CAA stands as the country's law, emphasizing its inevitable implementation.

    No one can stop it Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 4:04 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (November 29) reaffirmed the Narendra Modi government's commitment to enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asserting that no one can stop its implementation. Speaking at a Kolkata rally, Shah criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her inability to curb infiltration in the state, alleging the unlawful distribution of voter and Aadhaar cards to infiltrators.

    Shah highlighted the contentious nature of the issue, questioning whether a state besieged by infiltration could thrive. He underscored that despite opposition, the CAA stands as the country's law, emphasizing its inevitable implementation.

    Extreme weather in 2023 claimed nearly 3,000 lives in India, reveals CSE report

    Enacted in 2020, the CAA extends citizenship to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before 2015. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) denounces the act as unconstitutional, citing its exclusion of Muslims and its association of citizenship with religious beliefs in a secular nation.

    The Central Government previously announced its ongoing formulation of laws pertaining to the CAA. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, disclosed plans to finalize the rules by March 30, 2024.

    During his address, Shah accused Banerjee's administration, alongside the communists, of devastating West Bengal. He pointed to the state's alarming levels of election-related violence on a national scale.

    Ayodhya's Ram Temple ceremony: 600kg ghee from Jodhpur en route for Maha Aarti

    Expressing confidence in the BJP's prospects, Shah predicted a decisive victory in the 2026 state Assembly elections and urged supporters to secure a resounding win in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections to re-elect Prime Minister Modi.

    He rallied for overwhelming support, urging voters to ensure a significant victory, envisioning Bengal as the crucial driving force that propelled Modi to the premiership. In the previous 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP clinched a record-high of 18 out of Bengal's 42 seats.

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 4:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas? anr

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas?

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore vkp

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore

    Kerala woman who went missing found after 37 years in Ajmer rkn

    Kerala woman who went missing found after 37 years in Ajmer

    Bengaluru shocker: Infosys employee duped of Rs 3.7 crore by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai Police vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Infosys employee duped of Rs 3.7 crore by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai Police

    Govt disconnects 70 lakh mobile numbers of Indian users to curb cybercrime and financial frauds gcw

    Govt disconnects 70 lakh mobile numbers of Indian users to curb cybercrime and financial frauds

    Recent Stories

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas? anr

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas?

    Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available What it is How to access it Check details gcw

    Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available, What it is? How to access it? Check details

    Shilpa Shetty stuns in saree: Sukhee actress exudes elegance in traditional attire [PICTURES] ATG

    Shilpa Shetty stuns in saree: Sukhee actress exudes elegance in traditional attire [PICTURES]

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH)

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore vkp

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon