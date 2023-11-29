'No one can stop it': Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally

Shah highlighted the contentious nature of the issue, questioning whether a state besieged by infiltration could thrive. He underscored that despite opposition, the CAA stands as the country's law, emphasizing its inevitable implementation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (November 29) reaffirmed the Narendra Modi government's commitment to enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asserting that no one can stop its implementation. Speaking at a Kolkata rally, Shah criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her inability to curb infiltration in the state, alleging the unlawful distribution of voter and Aadhaar cards to infiltrators.

Enacted in 2020, the CAA extends citizenship to religious minorities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before 2015. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) denounces the act as unconstitutional, citing its exclusion of Muslims and its association of citizenship with religious beliefs in a secular nation.

The Central Government previously announced its ongoing formulation of laws pertaining to the CAA. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra, disclosed plans to finalize the rules by March 30, 2024.

During his address, Shah accused Banerjee's administration, alongside the communists, of devastating West Bengal. He pointed to the state's alarming levels of election-related violence on a national scale.

Expressing confidence in the BJP's prospects, Shah predicted a decisive victory in the 2026 state Assembly elections and urged supporters to secure a resounding win in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections to re-elect Prime Minister Modi.

He rallied for overwhelming support, urging voters to ensure a significant victory, envisioning Bengal as the crucial driving force that propelled Modi to the premiership. In the previous 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP clinched a record-high of 18 out of Bengal's 42 seats.