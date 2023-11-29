Ayodhya's Ram Temple ceremony: 600kg ghee from Jodhpur en route for Maha Aarti

The head of the gaushala, Sandipani Maharaj, revealed that this ghee, prepared meticulously over nine years within the gaushala, will play a significant role in the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple.

On the occasion of the installation ceremony of Lord Rama's idol at the Rama temple in Ayodhya, a unique tradition unfolds as 600kg of ghee from Jodhpur is designated for the grand Maha Aarti. The ghee, sent in 108 urns, began its journey on Dev Diwali, carried by eleven specially crafted chariots from the Shri Shri Maharish Sandipani Ram Dharma Gaushala.

The head of the gaushala, Sandipani Maharaj, revealed that this ghee, prepared meticulously over nine years within the gaushala, will play a significant role in the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple. Each of the 108 steel kalashas contains a portion of the 600kg ghee, prepared specifically for the first aarti and hawan of Ram Lalla.

Initially intended to have a grand chariot with a single kalash, the plan adapted due to time constraints and upcoming elections. Thus, instead of 108 individual chariots, eleven were readied, each carrying 97 symbolic representations of the kalash. Sandipani had long ago resolved to transport the gaushala's ghee to the Ram temple, a commitment solidified by the temple's construction.

Mahendra Singh Rajpurohit, a VHP office bearer, noted that a team from Jodhpur confirmed the resolution to the officials of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Trust. The trust sent representatives to the gaushala to verify and authenticate the ghee before its dispatch to Ayodhya.

