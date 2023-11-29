Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ayodhya's Ram Temple ceremony: 600kg ghee from Jodhpur en route for Maha Aarti

    The head of the gaushala, Sandipani Maharaj, revealed that this ghee, prepared meticulously over nine years within the gaushala, will play a significant role in the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple.

    Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony: 600kg ghee from Jodhpur en route for Maha Aarti AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 29, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    On the occasion of the installation ceremony of Lord Rama's idol at the Rama temple in Ayodhya, a unique tradition unfolds as 600kg of ghee from Jodhpur is designated for the grand Maha Aarti. The ghee, sent in 108 urns, began its journey on Dev Diwali, carried by eleven specially crafted chariots from the Shri Shri Maharish Sandipani Ram Dharma Gaushala.

    The head of the gaushala, Sandipani Maharaj, revealed that this ghee, prepared meticulously over nine years within the gaushala, will play a significant role in the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ayodhya temple. Each of the 108 steel kalashas contains a portion of the 600kg ghee, prepared specifically for the first aarti and hawan of Ram Lalla.

    Medical emergency on train: 80 passengers aboard Bharat Gaurav Special treated for suspected food poisoning

    Initially intended to have a grand chariot with a single kalash, the plan adapted due to time constraints and upcoming elections. Thus, instead of 108 individual chariots, eleven were readied, each carrying 97 symbolic representations of the kalash. Sandipani had long ago resolved to transport the gaushala's ghee to the Ram temple, a commitment solidified by the temple's construction.

    Mahendra Singh Rajpurohit, a VHP office bearer, noted that a team from Jodhpur confirmed the resolution to the officials of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Trust. The trust sent representatives to the gaushala to verify and authenticate the ghee before its dispatch to Ayodhya.

    Silkyara tunnel rescue: 'From yoga to walk', rescued workers tell how they survived for 17 days

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas? anr

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas?

    No one can stop it Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally AJR

    'No one can stop it': Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore vkp

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore

    Kerala woman who went missing found after 37 years in Ajmer rkn

    Kerala woman who went missing found after 37 years in Ajmer

    Bengaluru shocker: Infosys employee duped of Rs 3.7 crore by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai Police vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: Infosys employee duped of Rs 3.7 crore by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai Police

    Recent Stories

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas? anr

    Fact-Check: Whom did PM Modi wave at during sortie in Tejas?

    Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available What it is How to access it Check details gcw

    Apple Music Replay 2023 is now available, What it is? How to access it? Check details

    Shilpa Shetty stuns in saree: Sukhee actress exudes elegance in traditional attire [PICTURES] ATG

    Shilpa Shetty stuns in saree: Sukhee actress exudes elegance in traditional attire [PICTURES]

    No one can stop it Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally AJR

    'No one can stop it': Amit Shah's big CAA dare to CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata rally

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH) osf

    MS Dhoni spotted driving Mercedes G Class, Check out the car's unique number (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon