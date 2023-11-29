Extreme weather in 2023 claimed nearly 3,000 lives in India, reveals CSE report

Madhya Pradesh witnessed the highest number of extreme weather events, reaching 138, while Bihar faced the most significant loss of life at 642, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In the first three quarters of 2023, India faced an onslaught of extreme weather events, resulting in nearly 3,000 fatalities, according to a recently published report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

The report, issued by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), outlined that India faced extreme weather on roughly 86% of the days from January to September 2023. It also said that as many as 2,923 people lost their lives, destruction spanning almost two million hectares of crops, the annihilation of 80,000 homes, and the demise of over 92,000 animals. However, the actual numbers might surpass these figures due to incomplete data collection, according to the CSE.

CSE's Director-General, Sunita Narain, emphasized the report's significance, stating that the year's weather was the 'new normal' in a world grappling with escalating temperatures. Madhya Pradesh witnessed the highest number of extreme weather events, reaching 138, while Bihar faced the most significant loss of life at 642, followed by Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In different regions, distinct impacts were felt. Kerala grappled with the most extreme weather days and deaths, while Telangana suffered immense agricultural losses. Uttar Pradesh, in the northwest, experienced the highest number of extreme weather days, alongside several other affected states.

The eastern and northeastern regions faced their unique challenges, with Assam recording numerous extreme weather events and significant agricultural destruction. Nagaland witnessed extensive property damage.

Moreover, the CSE highlighted specific months breaking weather records, emphasizing the significance of the patterns observed in January and February. Lightning and storms proved to be the most prevalent disasters, causing numerous casualties, particularly in Bihar. However, heavy rains, floods, and landslides resulted in substantial devastation, with over 1,900 casualties.

Beyond these findings, another study revealed that over 80% of the Indian population resides in districts susceptible to climate-related risks, underscoring the widespread vulnerability to such weather upheavals.