'No curfew, no danga, UP main sab changa': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's video goes viral

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that law and order in the state has improved under his government. Kicking off an election campaign for the upcoming urban body elections from Saharanpur, he spoke about the achievements of his government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asserted that law and order in the state has improved under his government, and the state was now being identified by its grand festivals and not for the mafia.

He began his election campaign for the forthcoming elections for urban bodies in Saharanpur, where he highlighted his administration's accomplishments and accused previous ones of actively inciting unrest.

Today, the state’s identity is festivals, not mafia and disorder, he said.

The chief minister declared that extortion would not be tolerated and that Uttar Pradesh was not anyone's property to the thunderous cheers of the populace. There are no riots and curfews in Uttar Pradesh now and all is good, he asserted.

The chief minister lashed out at the prior administrations, saying, "Before 2017, the governments here had no time for anything but inciting riots, but today there is no curfew in Uttar Pradesh. The Kanwar Yatra is now on display. In the past, false cases were brought against young people, but that is no longer possible."

Adityanath said he is starting the election campaign from here to get the blessings of Maa Shakambhari. In the previous six years, the chief minister claimed to have visited this location more than a dozen times.

