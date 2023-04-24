Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vande Bharat Express gets tremendous response in Kerala; Tickets sold out till May 1

    For the services till May 1, only 200 to 300 seats in the Chair Car class are currently available.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The public in Kerala has responded overwhelmingly to the recently announced Vande Bharat Express. On Sunday at 8 a.m., the semi-high-speed train's ticket office opened, and much to everyone's amazement, the Executive Class tickets quickly went on the waiting list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express in Kerala on April 25 in the state's capital.

    Additionally, tickets for the Chair Car are in attractive demand. 1024 Chair Car seats and 104 Executive Class seats are available on the train. For the services till May 1, only 200 to 300 seats in the Chair Car class are currently available.

    Passengers can book tickets for Vande Bharat through the IRCTC website or mobile application and through reservation counters at the stations.

    Ticket rates:
    From Thiruvananthapuram (Chair Car (CC), Executive Chair Car)

    Kollam- Rs 435, Rs 820

    Kottayam- Rs 555, Rs 1075

    Ernakulam Town- Rs 765, Rs 1420

    Thrissur - Rs 880, Rs 1650 

    Shoranur - Rs 950, Rs 1775

    Kozhikode - Rs 1090, Rs 2060 

    Kannur - Rs 1260, Rs 2415 

    Kasaragod - Rs 1590, Rs 2880

    From Kasaragod (chair car, executive chair car) 

    Kannur - Rs 445, Rs 840 

    Kozhikode - Rs 625, Rs 1195

    Shoranur - Rs 775, Rs 1510 

    Thrissur - Rs 825, Rs 1600

    Ernakulam Town - Rs 940, Rs 1835 

    Kottayam - Rs 1250, Rs 2270

    Kollam - Rs 1435, Rs 2645 

    Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 1520, Rs 2815

    If the traveller doesn't need food, the ticket price will be adjusted appropriately. The food contract for Vande Bharat has been given to Delhi-based Vrindhavan Foods, which already provides food for the Rajdhani train.


     

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
