Vande Bharat Express gets tremendous response in Kerala; Tickets sold out till May 1
For the services till May 1, only 200 to 300 seats in the Chair Car class are currently available.
Thiruvananthapuram: The public in Kerala has responded overwhelmingly to the recently announced Vande Bharat Express. On Sunday at 8 a.m., the semi-high-speed train's ticket office opened, and much to everyone's amazement, the Executive Class tickets quickly went on the waiting list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express in Kerala on April 25 in the state's capital.
Additionally, tickets for the Chair Car are in attractive demand. 1024 Chair Car seats and 104 Executive Class seats are available on the train. For the services till May 1, only 200 to 300 seats in the Chair Car class are currently available.
Passengers can book tickets for Vande Bharat through the IRCTC website or mobile application and through reservation counters at the stations.
Ticket rates:
From Thiruvananthapuram (Chair Car (CC), Executive Chair Car)
Kollam- Rs 435, Rs 820
Kottayam- Rs 555, Rs 1075
Ernakulam Town- Rs 765, Rs 1420
Thrissur - Rs 880, Rs 1650
Shoranur - Rs 950, Rs 1775
Kozhikode - Rs 1090, Rs 2060
Kannur - Rs 1260, Rs 2415
Kasaragod - Rs 1590, Rs 2880
From Kasaragod (chair car, executive chair car)
Kannur - Rs 445, Rs 840
Kozhikode - Rs 625, Rs 1195
Shoranur - Rs 775, Rs 1510
Thrissur - Rs 825, Rs 1600
Ernakulam Town - Rs 940, Rs 1835
Kottayam - Rs 1250, Rs 2270
Kollam - Rs 1435, Rs 2645
Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 1520, Rs 2815
If the traveller doesn't need food, the ticket price will be adjusted appropriately. The food contract for Vande Bharat has been given to Delhi-based Vrindhavan Foods, which already provides food for the Rajdhani train.