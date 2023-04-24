Vande Bharat Express gets tremendous response in Kerala; Tickets sold out till May 1

For the services till May 1, only 200 to 300 seats in the Chair Car class are currently available.

Thiruvananthapuram: The public in Kerala has responded overwhelmingly to the recently announced Vande Bharat Express. On Sunday at 8 a.m., the semi-high-speed train's ticket office opened, and much to everyone's amazement, the Executive Class tickets quickly went on the waiting list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Express in Kerala on April 25 in the state's capital.

Additionally, tickets for the Chair Car are in attractive demand. 1024 Chair Car seats and 104 Executive Class seats are available on the train. For the services till May 1, only 200 to 300 seats in the Chair Car class are currently available.

Passengers can book tickets for Vande Bharat through the IRCTC website or mobile application and through reservation counters at the stations.

Ticket rates:

From Thiruvananthapuram (Chair Car (CC), Executive Chair Car)

Kollam- Rs 435, Rs 820

Kottayam- Rs 555, Rs 1075

Ernakulam Town- Rs 765, Rs 1420

Thrissur - Rs 880, Rs 1650

Shoranur - Rs 950, Rs 1775

Kozhikode - Rs 1090, Rs 2060

Kannur - Rs 1260, Rs 2415

Kasaragod - Rs 1590, Rs 2880

From Kasaragod (chair car, executive chair car)

Kannur - Rs 445, Rs 840

Kozhikode - Rs 625, Rs 1195

Shoranur - Rs 775, Rs 1510

Thrissur - Rs 825, Rs 1600

Ernakulam Town - Rs 940, Rs 1835

Kottayam - Rs 1250, Rs 2270

Kollam - Rs 1435, Rs 2645

Thiruvananthapuram - Rs 1520, Rs 2815

If the traveller doesn't need food, the ticket price will be adjusted appropriately. The food contract for Vande Bharat has been given to Delhi-based Vrindhavan Foods, which already provides food for the Rajdhani train.



