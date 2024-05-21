International Tea Day 2024: What, when, how to celebrate THIS day

Lifestyle
International Tea Day, celebrated annually on May 21st, is a day dedicated to recognizing and promoting the cultural and economic significance of tea around the world.
International Tea Day celebrates the rich cultural heritage and historical significance of tea, which has been consumed for centuries in various cultures around the globe.
Tea-tasting events where different types of tea are showcased. Educational seminars and workshops about tea cultivation, processing, and its health benefits.
Cultural events featuring traditional tea ceremonies from different countries. Promotion of fair trade practices and sustainable tea farming.
International Tea Day aims to promote awareness about the cultural, historical, and economic significance of tea.
It highlights the importance of sustainable tea production and consumption. It supports the livelihoods of millions of people involved in the tea industry, from farmers to traders.
It encourages fair trade practices and advocates for better working conditions for tea workers and provides a platform to collaborate among tea-producing and consuming countries.