Mohanlal at 64: The only Indian actor to attain rank of Lt Colonel

Entertainment
In 2009, he became the first actor in India to be awarded the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army. The actor turned 64 on Tuesday (May 21).
He applied to join the Indian Territorial Army in 2009 as he always wanted to become part of the Indian Army.
Army was convinced by his on-screen portrayal of Army Characters especially in ‘ Keerthichakra’, ‘Kurukshetra’ and 'Kandahar'.
These movies were shot in the most hostile and danger-prone areas & Mohanlal lived his character to the full, by surviving the harsh weather & terrain.
Mohanlal has won five National Film Awards-two Best Actor, a Special Jury Mention & a Special Jury Award for acting, & an award for Best Feature Film (as producer).