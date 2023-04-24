TN Congressman KS Alagiri drags Gandhi family into 4-page invite for daughter's wedding reception

As the invitation opens, one will see a full photo of a smiling Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on page two. Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi has also made it in the invitation, who appears with a sense of fulfilment.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also known as the 'most eligible bachelor' of the country, has appeared on a four-page invitation to a wedding reception. One may feel elated for a moment after looking at the 4-page invitation, thinking that you have been invited to the most important event in the life of the Congress leader.

While many assume the that the Gandhi family is in the invitation, the last page is devoted to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamarajar and not Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. As you read the message on the invitation card ignoring the photos, you will realise that Rahul will continue to be the 'most eligible bachelor'.

This is because it is an invitation to the wedding reception of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri's daughter Kanchana who is marrying Vinodh Ranganath.

While many assume where Alagiri’s image is in the invitation case, a small photo of him is below that of Rahul Gandhi in page one. This, however, looks like more of a fat political affair than a family one.

