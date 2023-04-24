Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    TN Congressman KS Alagiri drags Gandhi family into 4-page invite for daughter's wedding reception

    As the invitation opens, one will see a full photo of a smiling Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on page two. Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi has also made it in the invitation, who appears with a sense of fulfilment.

    TN Congressman KS Alagiri drags Gandhi family into 4-page invite for daughter's wedding reception AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 4:51 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also known as the 'most eligible bachelor' of the country, has appeared on a four-page invitation to a wedding reception. One may feel elated for a moment after looking at the 4-page invitation, thinking that you have been invited to the most important event in the life of the Congress leader.

    As the invitation opens, one will see a full photo of a smiling Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on page two. Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi has also made it in the invitation, who appears with a sense of fulfilment.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Siddaramaiah says he was falsely projected as anti-Hindu, calls it 'false propaganda'

    TN Congressman KS Alagiri drags Gandhi family into 4-page invite for daughter's wedding reception AJR

    While many assume the that the Gandhi family is in the invitation, the last page is devoted to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamarajar and not Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. As you read the message on the invitation card ignoring the photos, you will realise that Rahul will continue to be the 'most eligible bachelor'.

    TN Congressman KS Alagiri drags Gandhi family into 4-page invite for daughter's wedding reception AJR

    This is because it is an invitation to the wedding reception of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri's daughter Kanchana who is marrying Vinodh Ranganath.

    While many assume where Alagiri’s image is in the invitation case, a small photo of him is below that of Rahul Gandhi in page one. This, however, looks like more of a fat political affair than a family one.

    Rs 220 crore for Mumbai bungalow! Aditya Birla Group shocks with whopping property investment; details here

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala govt under radar for 'irregularities' in AI Camera installation anr

    Kerala govt under radar for 'irregularities' in AI Camera installation

    Karnataka Election 2023 Siddaramaiah claims he was falsely projected as anti Hindu in 2018 calls it false propaganda gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Siddaramaiah says he was falsely projected as anti-Hindu, calls it 'false propaganda'

    Rs 220 crore for Mumbai bungalow! Aditya Birla Group shocks with whopping property investment; details here AJR

    Rs 220 crore for Mumbai bungalow! Aditya Birla Group shocks with whopping property investment; details here

    Jalabhishek in Ayodhya Water from 155 rivers across globe offered to Ram Mandir WATCH gcw

    'Jalabhishek' in Ayodhya: Water from 155 rivers across globe offered to Ram Mandir (WATCH)

    SC rejects plea to capture wild tusker 'Arikomban' again anr

    SC rejects plea to capture wild tusker 'Arikomban' again

    Recent Stories

    Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 first reactions: Critics hail Marvel fantasy adventure film as 'epic' vma

    Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 first reactions: Critics hail Marvel fantasy adventure film as 'epic'

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pradeep Pandey song Choli Chalisa shows their BOLD chemistry-WATCH RBA

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pradeep Pandey's song ‘Choli Chalisa’ shows their BOLD chemistry

    Ram Charan, Upasana's baby shower pictures with Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza go viral ADC

    Ram Charan, Upasana's baby shower pictures with Allu Arjun, Sania Mirza go viral

    Kerala govt under radar for 'irregularities' in AI Camera installation anr

    Kerala govt under radar for 'irregularities' in AI Camera installation

    Karnataka Election 2023 Siddaramaiah claims he was falsely projected as anti Hindu in 2018 calls it false propaganda gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Siddaramaiah says he was falsely projected as anti-Hindu, calls it 'false propaganda'

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon