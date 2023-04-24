Karnataka Election 2023: Siddaramaiah says he was falsely projected as anti-Hindu, calls it 'false propaganda'

Congress veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said "false propaganda" that he was anti-Hindu took centre stage during the 2018 Assembly elections and denied he was against the majority faith as projected by the BJP.

He said that there was nothing wrong with state Congress President DK Shivakumar running for chief minister if the party wins the May 10 Assembly elections since "healthy competition" was acceptable in an interview.

"As you can see, nothing is wrong as long as there is healthy competition. There is nothing wrong with DK Shivakumar wanting to run for CM and being an aspirant. There is nothing wrong if I apply for the CM position. Ultimately newly elected MLAs will decide and the high command will take a decision,” on the top post, he said.

Siddaramaiah asserted that the people of Karnataka want to overthrow the BJP, saying the saffron party cannot "mislead" the electorate the way it did five years prior.

Elaborating further, he said, "The Congress party had a very clear mandate from the voters in 2013. We had produced quality work between 2013 and 2018 (while he served as CM). They accused me of being against the majority of communities, the upper class, and other things like that, as well as against Hindutva/Hindu dharma, proving that false propaganda had gained the upper hand."

"Like that, they presented something that is untrue. This time, the populace won't fall for their propaganda since they are aware that it is false," he added.

He claimed the BJP was able to swing the mandate in its favour in the 2018 polls through false propaganda.

When asked if he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face off in the election on May 10, he responded in the negative.

"It is not a personal battle between me and Modi, and that subject won't come up during the upcoming assembly election. It is an election for the state legislature, not the Parliament, therefore the topics will be regional ones affecting the people of Karnataka. As a result, local concerns would be discussed by Karnataka residents," he added.

(With PTI inputs)