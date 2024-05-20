Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    World Para Athletics Championships 2024: Deepthi Jeevanji sets 'world record' and wins gold

    India's Deepthi Jeevanji clinched the gold medal in the women's 400m T20 category race at the World Para Athletics Championships with a world record time of 55.07 seconds, surpassing the previous record set by Breanna Clark.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 20, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

    India's Deepthi Jeevanji secured the gold medal in the women's 400m T20 category race at the World Para Athletics Championships on Monday, setting a new world record time of 55.07 seconds. Deepthi surpassed the previous record set by American Breanna Clark (55.12 seconds) during last year's championships in Paris. Turkey's Aysel Onder took second place with 55.19 seconds, while Lizanshela Angulo of Ecuador finished third with 56.68 seconds on the fourth day of competition. Deepthi had qualified for the final after winning her heat race in an Asian record time of 56.18 seconds on Sunday.

    The T20 category is designated for athletes with intellectual impairments.

    In addition, Yogesh Kathuniya clinched a silver medal in the men's F56 category discus throw with a throw of 41.80 meters.

    The F56 category is for athletes who compete in field events from a seated position, including those with amputations and spinal cord injuries.

    India's medal count has now risen to four — 1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze.

    Previously, on Sunday, Nishad Kumar won silver in the T47 high jump, and Preethi Pal took bronze in the T35 200m race. The championships will continue until May 25 2024.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 6:50 PM IST
