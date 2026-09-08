LoP Partap Singh Bajwa slammed the Bhagwant Mann govt over the suicide of Gulzar Singh, a Dalit man from Sangrur. Bajwa alleged that Gulzar, before his death, named minister Harpal Singh Cheema as being "directly responsible" for his actions.

Opposition Slams Mann Govt Over Dalit Man's Suicide

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Tuesday criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged death by suicide of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, who belonged to the Dalit community. Bajwa said that Gulzar Singh himself had accused Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema of being “directly responsible” and had also named the village sarpanch and a few others for his suicide.

"...He said that Harpal Singh Cheema is directly responsible for this. He also named the village sarpanch and a few other people," Bajwa stated. "He died late last night. An FIR has been registered on the statement of his son. An FIR has been registered against all those whose names were mentioned, against five people... The government was saying that they would work against drugs. Look at their face. They are not even allowing people to ask questions..."

Background of the Incident

This comes following the suicide of 46-year-old Gulzar Singh, a daily wage worker from Sangrur district who died after consuming poison shortly after publicly questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the illicit drug trade. The incident took place in Toor Banjara village during a constituency visit by Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Gulzar Singh, whose son is reportedly struggling with severe drug addiction, had raised concerns with the minister about the easy availability of synthetic drugs, locally known as chitta, in the area. Following the interaction, Gulzar Singh allegedly faced harassment and pressure from local leaders and panchayat members to publicly apologise for questioning the minister. He later recorded a video naming some individuals allegedly involved, and subsequently passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana.

In response to the video and the family's statement, local police registered an FIR against five individuals under charges of abetment to suicide and relevant sections of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Opposition leaders continue to demand strict accountability and an independent probe into the state's drug enforcement policies and the treatment of citizens raising grievances.

Congress Demands Govt Dismissal

Earlier, Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka demanded the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann government over the incident. Speaking to ANI, Verka said Gulzar Singh, a daily wager from Toor Banzara village, had died by suicide after raising questions about the drug menace in Punjab and blamed the state government for the situation.

“Anyone who raises questions about the drug issue faces brutality and punishment. Just yesterday, a man in Sangrur died by suicide and blamed this very government,” Verka said.

NCSC Seeks Report

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought a report from the Punjab authorities regarding the death of Sangrur resident Gulzar Singh and the serious allegations reportedly made by him in a video released on social media before his death. The Commission’s action follows a representation submitted by former MLA and Punjab BJP SC Morcha State President Sheetal Angural, who urged the NCSC to take appropriate action and ensure an impartial investigation into the allegations raised in the video.

In his representation, Angural sought a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding Gulzar Singh’s death and the allegations made in the video before the incident. Taking cognisance of the matter, the NCSC has sought a detailed report from the concerned Punjab authorities. (ANI)