BJP President Nitin Nabin congratulated the new national office-bearers, stating the blend of experience and energy will give new momentum to the party's 'Viksit Bharat' vision under PM Modi. Key appointees include Smriti Irani and Biplab Deb.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin congratulated the party's newly appointed national office-bearers, saying that the team will give new momentum to the organisation and take forward its vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

In a post on X, Nabin said, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly appointed office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party's National Team. With a blend of experience and energy, this team will give new momentum to the organisation under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

He also expressed confidence that the team would strengthen the BJP and take forward the party's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'. "I am confident that every member, with the spirit of a dedicated karyakarta, will further strengthen the organisation to take forward the resolve of a 'Viksit Bharat' and the commitment to nation-building to new heights," he further said.

New BJP National Team Announced

The announcement comes almost six months after Nitin Nabin became party chief. The team has several new faces and is a mix of experience and youth.

Key General Secretary Appointments

BL Santosh will continue in his position as National General Secretary (Organisation). Former Amethi MP Smriti Irani, former Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Gajendra Patel, Satish Poonia, Harish Dwivedi and Sanjay Bhatia have been entrusted with the key responsibilities as general secretaries.

National Vice Presidents

The party has named several senior leaders as National Vice Presidents. They include former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje, former Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, Ram Madhav, Baijyant Jay Panda, D Purandeshwari, Rekha Verma, Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi, Bharti Pravin Pawar, Manpreet Singh Badal, Lal Singh Arya, Prof. M. Nagaraja, Prof. Tariq Mansoor and Madhuchandra Kar. Six among 13 new vice presidents are women.

National Secretaries

Kavita Patidar - Madhya Pradesh, K. Surendran - Keralam, Dr. Bhola Singh - Uttar Pradesh, Pradip Varma - Jharkhand, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel - Gujarat, Sandeep Pathak - Delhi, Phangnon Konyak - Nagaland, Sangeeta Yadav - Uttar Pradesh, Anil Antony - Keralam, M. Venkateshan - Tamil Nadu, Manoj Tigga - West Bengal, Siddharth Shambhu - Bihar, Swadesh Singh - Delhi, Shri Mriganka Deo Barman - Assam, Rohan Gupta - Gujarat, Jai Prakash - Delhi have been named as National Secretaries.

Other Key Roles

Piyush Goyal has once again been entrusted with the responsibility as National Treasurer of the party.

The party has also named RS MP Tarun Chugh as the Central Office In-charge.

Gujarat MP Hemang Joshi has been entrusted with the charge of the Yuva Morcha, while the Mahila Morcha will be overseen by Roop Kumari Choudhary from Chhattisgarh.

Anil Baluni, who is a Lok Sabha MP, will continue as Media Convenor. The co-convenors are Ashish Usha Agrawal - Madhya Pradesh, Pradeep Bhandari - Delhi and Siddharth Yadav - Delhi.

Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as Social Media Convenor.