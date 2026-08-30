A 10-member team from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gujarat has arrived in Nepal to assist in identifying victims of a devastating flood, using advanced DNA forensic techniques for Disaster Victim Identification (DVI).

A 10-member team from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the world's first and only university dedicated to forensic sciences, has begun the process of assisting in the identification of victims of the Nepal flood disaster.

As per a press statement, the 10-member NFSU team has reached Nepal and, in coordination with local authorities, has commenced work to assist in identifying the victims under the joint guidance of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

DNA Analysis for Victim Identification

Centre of Excellence in DNA Forensics Coordinator, Malay Shukla, noted, "A 10-member NFSU (National Forensic Sciences University) team has reached Nepal, led by Dr Bhargav Patel, along with scientific staff. They will collect samples from the deceased as well as their biological relatives so that DNA profiles can be generated and matched to identify the victims. Disaster Victim Identification is a crucial forensic process."

It may be recalled that a devastating flood along the Nepal-Tibet border has resulted in significant loss of life. To assist in identifying the unidentified bodies, a 10-member team from the Centre of Excellence in DNA Forensics at NFSU, Gandhinagar, led by its Head, Bhargav Patel, departed for Nepal on Saturday evening, the press note stated. Through Disaster Victim Identification (DVI), the families of missing persons can be assisted in identifying their deceased relatives, it said.

Advanced Methodology and Facilities

Shukla further noted, "In cases where bodies are badly damaged, we try to collect teeth and other suitable samples for DNA analysis. The team will also support Nepal's forensic laboratory and help streamline sample collection and analysis. At NFSU, we have a Centre of Excellence with advanced DNA forensic equipment and the capacity to analyse more than 1,000 samples at a time. We will begin the analysis as soon as the samples arrive and make every effort to provide the results as quickly as possible."

The Centre of Excellence in DNA Forensics at NFSU, Gandhinagar, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and an adequate supply of kits required for the identification of victims. (ANI)