Delhi Police filed an e-FIR after Rs 1.75 lakh in cash and jewellery were stolen from a home in Tagore Garden. In a separate case, jewellery worth over Rs two crore was stolen from a businessman's car in the Karol Bagh area. Investigations are ongoing.

Delhi Police have registered an e-FIR after an unidentified person allegedly stole jewellery and cash amounting to Rs 1.75 lakh from a house in the Tagore Garden area of the national capital on Sunday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the theft was received at about 10:23 am vide GD No. 36A at the Rajouri Garden police station. On receiving the call, EO SI Prakash Kashyap reached the spot at House No. C-39, Tagore Garden, where it was found that some unknown person had allegedly stolen cash and jewellery from the house.

According to police, Rs 1.75 lakh in cash, one gold earring, one gold chain and one diamond ring were found stolen. The crime team inspected the spot following the incident.

An e-FIR dated August 30 under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was subsequently registered at Rajouri Garden police station on the complaint of Kanchan Chadha, daughter of Amar Nath Lamba. Police said the investigation into the case has been taken up, and CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas are being checked to trace the accused persons.

Jewellery worth Rs 2 crore stolen in Karol Bagh

Earlier, jewellery worth more than Rs two crore was allegedly stolen from a car after thieves broke its rear window in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said.

The victim, Kanhaiya Lal, is a jewellery businessman associated with SKG Kundan Crafts. He had arrived in Delhi on August 18 along with his son Dhruv Soni and a staff member for business-related marketing work.

According to the complaint, the group was carrying three backpacks and a suitcase. The backpacks allegedly contained gold and diamond jewellery, a laptop and Aadhaar cards, while the suitcase contained clothes.

On August 19, Lal visited several jewellers in Greater Kailash-M Block Market as part of his business activities. Later in the evening, he reached Karol Bagh and parked his car on Arya Samaj Road, opposite Canara Bank, at around 5:30 pm.

Lal, his son and the employee left the bags and suitcase inside the vehicle before going to a nearby Bikanervala restaurant for dinner. When they returned at around 7:15 pm, they found the rear window of the car broken.

The three backpacks and suitcase had allegedly been taken from inside the vehicle. The stolen bags reportedly contained gold and diamond jewellery valued at more than Rs two crore, along with other personal and business-related items.

Following the complaint, police teams launched an investigation into the theft. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and are working on other leads to identify the persons involved. (ANI)