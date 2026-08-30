Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against a cybercriminal who impersonated the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Tis Hazari Court. The imposter used the judge's photo on WhatsApp to ask for money from members of the Bar Association.

Delhi Police have recently lodged an FIR against a cybercriminal who was impersonating the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Tis Hazari Court and using his photograph to ask for money from members of the Bar Association through WhatsApp. He was using an international number.

Interestingly, when the imposter was asking for money from Thailand, the concerned judge was holding court at Tis Hazari. Advocate Gaganpreet Singh (Senior Member Executive), Delhi Bar Association, approached the police after receiving the message on August 24.

Advocate Confronts Imposter

He called back on the WhatsApp number and asked the imposter to verify who he was, as the concerned Principal District and Sessions Judge was holding court at Tis Hazari Court. The imposter said that he was the judge, that he was in difficulty in Thailand and needed some money. He said that he was making the call from his alternate number, Advocate Singh said.

The complainant thereafter approached the judge whose name and photograph were being used illegally and informed him about the messages sent by the imposter. The judge was also shocked to learn about this.

FIR Lodged Over Impersonation Scam

As per the FIR lodged at Sabzi Mandi Police Station, the operator of this account was illegally using the name of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, along with his official photograph as the display picture. The imposter was messaging members of the Delhi Bar Association and asking for money, emergency financial help or unauthorised transfers under false pretences, the FIR noted.

The fraudulent activity is a severe misuse of judicial authority, harms the reputation of the judiciary and poses a grave threat. The complainant, Singh, attached screenshots of the chat showing a demand for cash, the fake profile and other relevant digital evidence with the complaint.

A complaint and FIR have been registered for the alleged offences under Sections 319(2) and 62 of the BNS. (ANI)