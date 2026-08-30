Four armed men were killed in an encounter with a joint Meghalaya Police team in East Garo Hills on Sunday morning. The men, suspected of involvement in a recent kidnapping and murder, opened fire on police at a checkpoint, leading to a counter-fire.

Four armed men were killed in an exchange of fire with a joint team of Meghalaya Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and East Garo Hills district police in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

Details of the Encounter

East Garo Hills district SP Pawar S Vasantrao said, "Today early morning at around 4 am, based on intelligence input, a joint team of ATS, Meghalaya Police and East Garo Hills district police had set up a joint naka on the road leading from Songsak to Kagal. During the checking, one vehicle was signalled to stop; however, they opened fire on the police team. In the counter-fire, four persons who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. They were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital and they were referred to Williamnagar Civil Hospital, and they were declared brought dead."

Suspected Criminal Links

"These armed miscreants have very strong suspected criminal antecedents. These people are suspected of involvement in the recent kidnapping and killing of a businessman near the inter-state border at Damra," the senior police official added. (ANI)