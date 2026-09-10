Nexus Select Trust, India's first listed retail REIT, enters Northeast India by acquiring the upcoming Galaxy Complex in Guwahati for ₹1,600 crores. The deal includes a 0.5M sf mall and a 164-key Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Nexus Select Trust, India’s first listed retail Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the country’s largest owner of Grade-A urban consumption centres, has announced its strategic entry into Northeast India through a landmark transaction for the development of a Grade-A Mall and Hotel in Beharbari, Guwahati.

According to a release, the transaction marks the first step in Nexus’ broader strategy to build a presence across the high-potential consumption markets of East and Northeast India, with Guwahati providing an attractive entry point into the region. Nexus will be acquiring a 100% stake at a purchase consideration of INR 1,600 crores in the upcoming Galaxy Complex, comprising the 0.5M sf Nexus Galaxy Mall and 164-key Hyatt Regency Hotel. These assets will be developed by the seller to mutually agreed specifications. Nexus will assume operational responsibility upon completion of construction and receipt of necessary approvals.

CM Sarma Hails Investment as 'Major Vote of Confidence'

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "Guwahati's retail real estate market is a hot deal now Nexus Select Trust’s ₹1,600 crore deal to acquire 100% ownership of the upcoming Galaxy complex, comprising a 5 lakh sq ft mall and a 164-room Hyatt Regency, is a major vote of confidence in the city’s potential. This landmark investment reflects Guwahati's rising consumer demand and strong growth momentum. I invite industry bodies, investors and market leaders to be part of this remarkable growth story."

Nexus Select Trust's Expansion Strategy

This transaction marks Nexus Select Trust’s first under-construction development transaction in Northeast India and second such transaction since listing. It also represents a strategic evolution of the platform, from a decade of disciplined portfolio expansion, scaling from two malls to 19 best-in-class assets across India, towards selectively pursuing structurally de-risked development opportunities in high-potential consumption markets aligned with India’s long-term consumption growth.

Dalip Sehgal, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nexus Select Trust, said, “This acquisition translates our stated ambition for East and Northeast India into action. It marks our strategic entry into Northeast India, our second under-construction development transaction since listing and the first step towards building a scaled presence across one of the country’s most promising consumption corridors. We will now have a presence in Kolkata and Guwahati, two of the most affluent cities of East India. Guwahati is the natural gateway to the region and offers a compelling combination of rising consumption, strong brand demand and limited Grade-A retail infrastructure."

He further added, "The transaction allows us to secure a first-mover position in strengthening our wider presence in East and Northeast India. This acquisition will enable us to scale across East India’s key consumption hubs like Kolkata, Guwahati, Siliguri, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi and Jamshedpur. With our robust East India pipeline of 6 Grade-A retail assets totalling to approximately 3.6 million square feet across 4 key cities, we are building a dominant presence in the region. Our ambition is to build East India portfolio generating over INR 600 crore of NOI, contributing more than 25% of our existing portfolio NOI, meaningfully advancing our long-term vision of a resilient, pan-India platform anchored in growth, sustainability, and consumer delight."

Favourable Financials with No Development Risk

Gautam Vaswani, Chief Acquisition Officer, Nexus Select Trust, said, “The transaction enables Nexus to secure an asset in Northeast without taking on development risk. The transaction implies an 8.25-8.50% acquisition cap rate range for the mall and a 11.5-12.5x EBITDA multiple range for the Hotel. The transaction is expected to be NAV and DPU accretive upon acquisition. Importantly, our post-acquisition LTV will remain below 20%, preserving substantial balance-sheet capacity for future growth.”

A Partnership to Realise Guwahati's Potential

Manoj Kayal and Deepak Kayal, Promoters, Galaxy Infra Creations Private Limited, said, “We are pleased to partner with Nexus, India’s largest Grade-A urban consumption centre platform. Galaxy Complex has been envisioned as a landmark mixed-use development that will bring together high-quality retail, hospitality, commercial and residential infrastructure in one of Northeast India’s fastest-growing markets. This transaction allows Nexus to bring its proven capabilities to own, operate and scale Grade-A urban consumption centres, while Hyatt partners them to bring globally recognised hospitality expertise. We believe this transaction will help realise the development’s full potential and create a destination of enduring value for Guwahati and the wider region.” (ANI)

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