Next 30 to 40 years will be BJP's era: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Congress had become a family party, with many of its members fighting for democracy within the party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, announced that the next 30 to 40 years would be a Bharatiya Janata Party era while criticising the Congress for its internal bickering.

Speaking at the BJP's national executive meeting, Shah stated that the opposition is fragmented and that members of the Congress party are fighting for democracy within their party.

"The next 30 to 40 years will be a BJP era, and the country will be a 'Vishwa guru' (world leader)," Shah declared at a meeting of the BJP's key decision-making body in Hyderabad.

According to the Union Home Minister, Congress has become a family party, with many of its members fighting for democracy within the party.

He also stated that the Gandhi family is not allowing internal organisational elections because it fears losing control of the party. He accused the opposition of opposing everything the government does that is good.

Shah also claimed that the BJP would defeat family rule in Telangana and West Bengal and gain power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, among other states that have remained out of reach for the saffron party since it took power at the Centre in 2014.

"Amit Shah mentioned the opposition. He stated that the opposition is currently divided. Members of Congress are fighting to establish democracy within the party, but they are not electing a party president out of fear. Congress suffers from "Modi phobia." "They oppose every decision made in the national interest," Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a press conference in Hyderabad.

Shah stated that "dynastic politics, casteism, and appeasement politics" were the "greatest sins" and the cause of the country's sufferings over the years.

Also Read: Udaipur murder: Muslims won't allow Talibanisation here, says Ajmer Dargah Deewan

Also Read: Udaipur murder: NIA team to reach on Wednesday | 10 Updates

Also Read: From Bollywood stars to cricketers, Udaipur murder sends shockwaves