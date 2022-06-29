Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Udaipur murder: Muslims won't allow Talibanisation here, says Ajmer Dargah Deewan

    Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has said that Muslims of India will never allow the Talibanisation mindset to surface in the country.

    Udaipur, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 8:48 AM IST

    Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan has condemned the brutal murder of a tailor in Rajshan's Udaipur over a social media post backing expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma, and stated that Muslims of India will never allow the Talibanisation mindset to surface in the country.

    Two men murdered Kanhaiya Lal using a cleaver and posted videos online owning responsibility. The same men had been posting video threats about mass beheadings if their faith was targeted. 

    In a statement, Ajmer Dargah Deewan said that no faith permits violence against humanity. "In Islam too, all the teachings act as sources of peace," he said. 

    The act committed by some non-ethical minds in the gruesome video that surfaced on the internet is a punishable sin in the Islamic world, he added.

    Claiming that Kanhaiya's killers were part of certain radical groups that believed in the path of violence, Khan appealed to the government to take strict action against them. 

    "Muslims of India will never allow Talibanisation mindset to surface in our motherland," he said.

    Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghous Mohammad, have been arrested for the murder. In a video clip, Akhtari confessed that beheaded the man. He then went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

    The murderers indirectly also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader who was expelled from the party over a remark against Prophet Mohammad.

    ASI suspended for negligence

    Meanwhile, an assistant sub-inspector of Dhan Mandi police station in Udaipur was suspended for negligence following Kanhaiya's murder.

    Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria informed that the victim, Kanhaiya Lal had been booked and arrested for his controversial social media post. 

    Having been released on bail, the tailor informed the police on June 15 that he had been receiving threat calls. The local SHO summoned him and people from both communities to the police station and settled the matter.

    However, after Kanhaiya's murder on Tuesday, ASI Bhanwar Lal posted at Dhan Mandi police station has been suspended for negligence at that time. According to Inspector General of Police-Udaipur Hinglaj Dan, the ASI reportedly did not take seriously the concern raised by Kanhaiya regarding the threat calls that he was receiving.

    Additionally, those who had been called for mediation earlier are also being interrogated.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 8:48 AM IST
