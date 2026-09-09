Meta India representatives appeared before the NCPCR after being summoned over an inquiry into alleged ads for Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM). The probe follows a BBC report, and the NHRC has also ordered a police investigation.

NCPCR Summons Meta Over CSEAM Ads

Representatives of Meta India arrived at the office of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday after the child rights body summoned the company's Managing Director and Head of Meta India in connection with an inquiry into alleged advertisements related to Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM).

The NCPCR had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report published by BBC Eye regarding alleged advertisements on Meta-owned platforms and issued a notice to Meta Platforms, Inc. on July 3, 2026, seeking an explanation over the allegations. Meta submitted its response to the Commission a week after the notice was issued. After examining the response, the NCPCR decided to institute an inquiry to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter. As part of the ongoing proceedings, the Commission summoned the MD and Head of Meta India to appear before it on September 9 and provide further information regarding the allegations and the company's response. The inquiry is aimed at determining the facts surrounding the allegations and examining the response submitted by Meta, the Commission said.

NHRC Directs Police Probe

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had earlier directed the Delhi Police to conduct a comprehensive probe into allegations that paid advertisements on Meta-owned Instagram promoted Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in India. The NHRC also directed the police to examine whether the technology company and other concerned entities complied with mandatory reporting obligations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The NHRC took cognisance of media reports published by the BBC World Service alleging that advertisements on Instagram used particular expressions and redirected users to channels where such material was allegedly being offered for sale. In a letter dated July 8, the NHRC directed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) on the matter. The proceedings were initiated after a complaint/intimation dated July 6 was placed before the Commission. The NHRC subsequently wrote another letter to the Delhi Police on July 29 seeking submission of the requisite report. (ANI)