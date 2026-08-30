Ganga's water level has risen in Rishikesh amid heavy rain but is below the warning mark, with SDRF teams deployed. Flood-like conditions have also hit parts of Madhya Pradesh, with CM Mohan Yadav assuring all possible assistance to victims.

The water level of the Ganga in Rishikesh has risen amid continuous heavy rainfall in the hilly areas of the Garhwal division, though the river is currently flowing below the warning mark, officials said on Sunday.

The Ganga is flowing at a strong pace at Triveni Ghat, but according to officials of the Central Water Commission in Rishikesh, the river level remains normal and below the warning level.

Precautionary Measures in Place

In view of the rising water level, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Water Police and Disaster Relief Teams have been deployed at major ghats in Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti and Lakshman Jhula.

Through loudspeaker announcements, devotees, tourists and local residents are being urged to remain cautious while bathing at the Ganga ghats.

Water Police Head Constable Harish Singh Gosai said the current water level of the Ganga was below the warning mark but could rise further if rainfall continues in the mountains or water is released from Tehri Dam or Srinagar.

"Currently, the water level of the Ganga is much below the warning level, but if it continues to rain like this in the mountains and water is released from the Tehri Dam or Srinagar, then the water level could increase," Gosai told ANI.

He said the teams were maintaining round-the-clock vigil at the ghats.

"Our team is present here almost 24 hours a day, and we are ready to deal with any situation at all times," Gosai said.

The official added that regular announcements were being made to alert people living in settlements near the river, including Mayakund and Chandrabhaga.

"We are constantly alerting people living in the settlements near the Ganga River, such as Mayakund and Chandrabhaga, through regular announcements," Gosai said.

Floods Ravage Parts of Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, parts of Satna and Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh have been affected by flood-like conditions following heavy rainfall and rising water levels of the Mandakini River.

CM Assures Assistance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Chitrakoot and interacted with flood-affected people at the Chitrakoot Development Authority's shelter, assuring them of all possible assistance.

Yadav said the floods had caused significant damage, but no loss of life had been reported.

"The flood has caused considerable damage. There has been no loss of life. I have met with the flood victims. I have also brought all the administrative officials here. These officials will stay here for 2-3 days and are issuing instructions to manage the challenges following the flood," he said.

Collector Details Damage and Rescue Efforts

Satna Collector Satish Kumar said heavy rainfall caused the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot to rise around six metres above the maximum flood level, though the situation was gradually improving.

"Satna district received 10 to 12 centimetres of rainfall within three to four hours across most areas. Consequently, all rivers and streams in the district are in spate," Kumar said.

"Regarding the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot, the water level rose to about six metres above the maximum flood level. While the situation is currently normalising, the high water levels caused damage to some houses and shops in certain areas," he added.

The Collector said no casualties had been reported so far, while relief camps had been set up for affected families.

"More than 700 people have been rescued, with SDRF teams deployed on the ground. Yesterday, due to disrupted access routes, we also secured air support from the Government of India through the State Government," Kumar said.

Broader Impact in the Region

Meanwhile, Nepal has been dealing with the aftermath of recent flash floods, with the death toll rising to 734. India has deployed a forensic team in Nepal to assist in analysing DNA samples and identifying the mortal remains of victims of recent flash floods, with the death toll rising to 734, according to officials.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava met the Indian forensic team deployed in the flood-hit country.

Recently, several parts of Assam also witnessed floods that caused widespread damage to residential areas, farmland and livestock.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)