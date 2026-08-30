Sixteen more Keralites, including Rineeth Mohan, returned safely from flood-hit Nepal. NORKA Roots confirmed the safety of 45 people. Meanwhile, the death toll in Nepal's floods rose to 675, with 2,418 missing and many Indians unaccounted for.

Keralites Return Safely From Nepal

Sixteen more Keralites, including Ernakulam Piravom native Rineeth Mohan, one of the eight people with whom communication had been unavailable so far following the flash floods in Nepal, have returned home safely. According to NORKA Roots, authorities confirmed the safety of 45 people who had contacted the help desks. Their relatives were informed that they are safe, either in Nepal or in other parts of India, and that arrangements are underway for their return home.

Rineeth Mohan, a native of Piravom in Ernakulam, travelled to Nepal on August 23 for a holiday. He was near Pokhara when the flash floods occurred. After his family informed him about the situation, he decided to return home. He could not be contacted after losing his phone while travelling to Delhi, as per the release. Rineeth boarded a train from Delhi to Kerala on August 27 and reached home this afternoon.

According to the release, a 14-member group from Kochi was also among those who returned. Shruthi Shikhamani, a native of Kakkanad in Kochi who had travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, has also returned home. Shruthi was in Kathmandu when the floods occurred.

Seven Still Awaited

As per the release, information is still awaited on seven people, including four Keralites who hold Australian citizenship. Their details have been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Nepal Disaster Toll Rises

The death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 675, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). As of 6:30 pm, a total of 2,418 individuals remain missing or out of contact following the deluge.

Indian Nationals Rescued, Many Still Unaccounted For

Four Indian nationals trapped at a hydropower project in Rasuwa were rescued today as search and emergency operations intensify across Nepal following catastrophic flash flooding, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed in an official update issued on Saturday evening. The rescued individuals, identified by the Ministry as Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar, and Mohammed Minhajuddin, are being transported to Kathmandu.

According to official figures released by the MEA, 88 Indian nationals have been rescued from flood-affected regions so far. However, 287 Indian nationals and 128 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) remain unaccounted for across the impacted zones. Additionally, 120 Indian nationals successfully crossed into Nepal from China earlier today. (ANI)