Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders suggest Indore is the likely venue for Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' program due to its status as an educational hub. The campaign will provide a platform for student concerns like unemployment and exam issues.

Rahul Gandhi's Student Program Likely in Indore

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' interactive programme of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may be held in Indore as it is an educational hub, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders said on Saturday.

Party leaders said that Indore and Jabalpur are being considered as possible venues, with Indore emerging as the frontrunner owing to its large student population and the city having many educational institutions. The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign, launched by Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, seeks to provide a platform for students' concerns, including examination irregularities, rising education costs, recruitment-related issues and unemployment.

MLA Slams State's Healthcare System

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Arif Masood today condemned the death of a pregnant woman during childbirth at a government hospital in Rewa and alleged that the incident reflects the deteriorating state of healthcare infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)