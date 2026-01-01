Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini distributed appointment letters to 1,054 new Primary Teachers for the Mewat Cadre in Nuh. The government says this will boost the region's education standard and improve the teacher-student ratio.

Haryana's Mewat region received a major boost in the field of education on Saturday as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, handed over appointment letters to 1,054 newly appointed Primary Teachers (PRTs) of the Mewat Cadre during a State-level Orientation Programme held at the Grain Market in Nuh.

The Chief Minister said that the appointment of the new teachers will improve the teacher-student ratio in the region and further strengthen the standard of primary education. He said that the organisation of such a large-scale programme on the land of valour associated with Veer Hasan Khan Mewati was a matter of pride for the Mewat region. On the occasion, a grand exhibition comprising 22 education-related stalls was organised for the newly appointed teachers, which was visited by the Chief Minister. An effective training session was also conducted through a PowerPoint presentation on a large LED screen to enhance the professional skills of the teachers, a release said.

CM Touts Merit-Based Recruitment

Addressing the gathering, Saini described the new recruitment as a victory of the merit of the youth. He said that under previous governments, jobs were given based on nepotism, caste considerations, regionalism and the 'parchi-kharchi' system. He said that after the BJP Government came to power, more than 2 lakh government jobs have been provided without 'parchi-kharchi', restoring the self-respect of deserving youth, whereas the previous Congress Government had provided merely 86,000 government jobs during its 10-year tenure. He also strongly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party over alleged corruption in recruitments in Punjab.

A New Educational Dawn in Mewat

The Chief Minister said that Mewat, once considered educationally backward, is now witnessing a remarkable rise in the number of talented and high-achieving students. With the strengthening of employment and education, a new educational dawn is emerging in Mewat. In this direction, an amount of Rs. 39.90 lakh was released under the 'Mukhyamantri Mewat Chhatra Pratibha Samman Yojana' for 70 meritorious students who secured more than 90 per cent marks in the Board examinations. He said that the number of such students has increased from 40 last year to 70 this year. Besides, scholarships amounting to Rs. 52.44 lakh were also released to 1,364 students under the 'Mukhyamantri Mewat Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme'.

Contractual Employment Initiatives

He said that around 26,000 youth have been provided jobs on a contractual basis through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam and have also been provided service security through legislation.

Aligning with National Vision 2047

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has envisioned making India a developed nation by 2047, and the younger generation will have a crucial role in realising this vision. It is with this objective that the new National Education Policy has been implemented on the initiative of the Prime Minister.

Focus on Infrastructure and Professional Development

The Chief Minister said that Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for 450 school buildings in the district have been prepared and the government has released Rs. 200 crore. A total of Rs. 400 crore will be spent on the upgradation of these schools. He said that two phases of teachers' training under NIPUN Haryana have already been completed, and around 32,000 PRT teachers are planned to be trained next month. (ANI)