Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini chaired the Mewat Development Board meeting, approving a Rs 30.43 crore budget for Nuh's development in 2026-27, focusing on education, employment, and infrastructure to make it a major hub for youth.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while chairing the 32nd meeting of the Mewat Development Board held on Saturday, said that Nuh district is rapidly moving towards becoming a major hub for employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that on his initiative, Nuh was included under the Aspirational Districts Programme, under which NITI Aayog has so far approved 12 projects worth Rs. 36.20 crore. Various important issues, including education, health, sports, irrigation, sewerage and cyber security, were discussed during the meeting, according to a release.

Budget and Sectoral Allocations

During the meeting, a budget of about Rs. 30 crore 43 lakh 79 thousand was approved under the Annual Action Plan for the financial year 2026-27.

Education Sector Boost

The Chief Minister said that development works worth about Rs. 10.06 crore have been approved for strengthening the education sector in Nuh district. These include providing dual desks in government schools, setting up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) labs in 20 government schools, scholarship schemes and providing coaching to students, among other initiatives.

Infrastructure and Skill Development

Under social infrastructure development, about Rs. 4.50 crore will be spent on the renovation of the stadium at Pingwan and development of a public park on the premises of the old court complex in Nuh. An amount of Rs. 87 lakh will be spent on skill development, while Rs. 1.50 crore will be spent on development works related to the animal husbandry and agriculture sectors.

Similarly, a proposal to develop a swimming pool and a 200-metre synthetic track at the District Sports Stadium has also been approved to strengthen sports infrastructure. A budget of about Rs. 5.42 crore has been approved for various works related to forestry, rainwater harvesting and soil conservation.

Combating Cybercrime

The Chief Minister said that a proposal to establish a state-of-the-art Cyber Forensic Laboratory at a cost of Rs. 1.16 crore for the prevention of cybercrime has also been placed before the Board. He said that modern technology will be used to effectively strike at the root of cybercrime.

Emphasis on Timely Execution

The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure that all approved development works are completed within the stipulated timeframe. He said that no compromise would be made on the quality of development works and accountability would be fixed for officers responsible for delays.

Youth Empowerment Initiatives

The Chief Minister said that free coaching will be provided to the youth of the Mewat region for preparing for government job examinations. Under this initiative, coaching will be provided for examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, Haryana Staff Selection Commission, CET and banking examinations.

He said that thousands of students have so far been provided financial assistance amounting to crores of rupees under the Mewat Scholarship, Post-Matric Scholarship and Chhatra Pratibha Samman Yojana.

Urban Infrastructure Upgrade

He said that to improve the capacity of Nuh city's sewer network, an approximately 2,900-metre-long bypass sewer line will be laid using trenchless technology. The sewer line will run from the gate of the new YMD College to the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) via Mewli Mor and Shaheedi Park. This will directly benefit residents of nearly a dozen colonies, including City Hospital Colony, Medical Road Colony, Hidayat Colony, Baghel Mohalla, New Sabzi Mandi, Old Grain Market and Bittu Colony.

The Chief Minister said that under the Divya Nagar Yojana, administrative approval has already been accorded for the construction of a sports complex in Nuh at a cost of Rs. 12.52 crore and an auditorium-cum-museum at a cost of Rs. 20.92 crore. The Mewat Development Agency has prepared an Annual Action Plan of Rs. 30 crore 43 lakh 79 thousand for the year 2026-27, with the highest allocation of Rs. 10.06 crore earmarked for the education sector. Various proposals, including the construction of 176 girls' toilets in schools of Hathin block, upgradation of health centres and installation of a solar power plant at the government college, were also placed during the meeting.

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