NEET PG 2026 re-exam is being held in Jaipur for candidates affected by poor management and power failures in the August 30 test. Students and parents voiced frustration but hoped for a smooth re-test after facing significant difficulties.

The NEET PG 2026 examination is currently underway on Saturdy for the candidates who could not complete the test during the original examination on August 30 in Jaipur. The re-examination is being conducted from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM.

Candidates and Parents Voice Frustration

Speaking about the arrangements, a candidate, Dr Mihir Singh, said, "Regarding the exam preparation, I would say it was good. The preparation was solid last time also. But the management of the exam itself was terrible. The government really needs to pay attention to these things. They didn't really have adequate arrangements in place beforehand. We faced a lot of difficulties there, and hopefully, the exam will be conducted properly."

The father of another student, Dr Tejendra Malik, said the cancellation of the previous exam at Sitapura had caused difficulties for students. "The last time, the Sitapura exam was cancelled, causing a lot of trouble for the students. Another major issue is the choice of exam centres; they are located in places that are very difficult to reach, and students have to take the exam repeatedly," he said.

He added, "Students were well-prepared last time, and they are well-prepared this time too; however, if it had all happened on a single day, they wouldn't have had to keep running around like this."

Issues During Previous Exam

On August 30, a NEET-PG candidate raised concerns over repeated power failures at the ION Digital Zone IDZ Sitapura centres in Jaipur, saying that the electricity supply was disrupted 13 times during the exam.

The candidate said the technical issues caused significant difficulties for students appearing for the medical entrance examination on Sunday, who had prepared for months for the test.

Speaking to ANI, NEET student Sohani Singh said the incident was "completely wrong" and highlighted the difficulties faced by students who prepare for such competitive exams for years.

"In my opinion, what happened was completely wrong. Students prepare for these exams for such a long time, and the power went out 13 times in just 90 minutes. They really ought to try and help the students. Students prepare for so long and put in so much hard work; their parents invest a lot of money and resources. This is very wrong; their futures are being jeopardised. It is truly unacceptable," Singh added. (ANI)