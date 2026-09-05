YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged a massive scam in the DSC-2025 teacher recruitment and demanded a CBI probe. He accused the TDP-led government of digital censorship to silence opposition voices criticizing the alleged irregularities.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday levelled severe allegations against N. Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP-led coalition government, demanding an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities in the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC)-2025 teacher recruitment.

Jagan Accuses TDP Govt of Digital Censorship

In an X post, the YSRCP chief accused the state administration of resorting to digital censorship and silencing political opposition, activists, and news platforms to cover up the alleged scam. "The DSC 2025 recruitment scam is unravelling day by day, with fresh evidence and facts surfacing from different parts of the state, exposing serious irregularities and raising questions that the @ncbn-led TDP coalition government must answer. Instead of answering these questions and agreeing to a CBI inquiry to bring out the truth, the TDP coalition government is denying an independent probe and choosing to silence the voices raising these questions. Posts and accounts of Opposition parties, media platforms, social activists and individuals raising their voices against the DSC recruitment scam on Meta’s social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, are being restricted, removed or geo-blocked, with Meta citing 'legal requirements'," he said. Hello India! The DSC 2025 recruitment scam is unravelling day by day, with fresh evidence and facts surfacing from different parts of the state, exposing serious irregularities and raising questions that the @ncbn -led TDP coalition government must answer. Instead of answering… pic.twitter.com/bVD6zHDFDC — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 5, 2026

'This is Not Governance; This is Censorship'

Highlighting the affected social media pages, Reddy said that anyone raising questions towards the TDP coalition governemnt over "corruption, failures, broken Super Six and Super Seven election manifesto promises" etc. are being targeted. "The accounts and pages affected by these restrictions include Sakshi TV on Facebook, Sakshi Digital on Instagram, BIG TV on Instagram, Jagananna Connects on Instagram and other individual handles raising these questions, among others. And it does not stop with the DSC scam. Anyone questioning the TDP coalition government over corruption, failures, broken Super Six and Super Seven election manifesto promises, high-handedness or abuse of power is being targeted. When you cannot answer the questions, you silence the questioners. This is not governance; this is censorship," he said. "Freedom of speech and expression are fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India, and no government has the right to muzzle the Opposition, media, activists or citizens merely because their questions are politically inconvenient," he added.

'Face the Opposition Politically': Jagan to Naidu

Questioning CM Naidu over the blocking of social media accounts, he demanded that the Chief Minister must face the opposition politically rather than burying the truth. "Chandrababu Naidu, what are you afraid of: the questions or the answers? If the evidence surfacing every day in the DSC recruitment is false, come before the people and disprove it with facts. Why are you denying a CBI inquiry? Why silence those exposing these alleged irregularities? Why restrict their posts and accounts? Deleting a post cannot delete evidence. Blocking an account cannot bury the truth. Face the Opposition politically, answer the people democratically and govern constitutionally," he remarked.

He asked, "How can you justify yourself when you had given teacher jobs without even having to write DSC exams? How can you justify yourself when you had given teacher jobs without even passing TET (Teacher Eligibility Test)! Issuing Sports quota GOs & post-recruitment cancelling those Sports quota GOs & yet candidates appointed under those GOs remain recruited, opening the gates and post-recruitment, shutting down the gates- all reeking of corruption!"

Demands Resignation of Education Minister, CBI Probe

He further demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh, alleging that the minister holds direct responsibility for the irregularities. "I demand the immediate restoration of every account, post and piece of content restricted in this censorship drive and clear answers to these questions. I also challenge Chandrababu Naidu and his government: if you claim the DSC 2025 recruitment was clean and transparent, order a CBI investigation. Let an independent investigation establish the truth. Education Minister Nara Lokesh must take responsibility for the alleged irregularities and resign from his post. Restore the accounts. Stop the censorship. Answer these questions. Order the CBI probe. If you have nothing to hide, what are you afraid of?" he questioned. (ANI)

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