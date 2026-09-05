Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai and Pune turned tragic. At least 32 people were injured in Mumbai, where a 7-year-old boy also died in a separate incident. In Pune, a 45-year-old woman died after an iron structure collapsed on her.

At least 32 people were injured during the Dahi handi celebrations in Mumbai on Saturday, according to information received from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals. According to an official statement, four injured persons are undergoing treatment, while 28 have been discharged from hospitals. 29 injured persons were reported from civic hospitals, of whom four are currently under treatment, and 25 have been discharged.

Boy, 7, Dies in Mumbai

In a separate incident, a seven-year-old boy died after a brick column collapsed during a local Dahi Handi celebration in the Malad West area of Mumbai on Saturday, officials said. The incident took place at Ekta Welfare Society, Room No. 23, Chikuwadi, Malvani, Marve Road, at around 3 pm. The statement added that children were celebrating Dahi Handi on their own, with the rope tied between a tree and a brick column of a ground-floor structure. During the activity, the column collapsed, causing a head injury to the child. The injured boy, identified as Rudra Kadam, was immediately shifted to Malvani General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Ward staff and police teams were mobilised following the incident. Further details are awaited.

Woman Dies in Pune

In another incident, a 45-year-old woman died after a portion of an iron structure assembled for a Dahi Handi celebration collapsed on her while it was being dismantled in Pune's Old Sangvi area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night after the Dahi Handi celebration concluded. According to police, workers were dismantling the iron arch structure installed for the event when a rod from the structure fell on the woman, who was present at the spot along with her husband. She sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. (ANI)