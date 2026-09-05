The Centre and MP govt are tackling a health crisis in Balaghat's tribal areas after a fever outbreak. A joint response includes surveillance, treatment, and vaccination, with measles and malaria identified as key concerns in the region.

The Centre and Madhya Pradesh government have been maintaining a sustained public health response in Balaghat since reports of a cluster of fever, fever with rash and associated deaths emerged from tribal habitations of Birsa block in the second week of July, with surveillance, treatment, vaccination and last-mile healthcare measures being expanded across vulnerable areas.

According to a senior Health Ministry official, the response has been continuously strengthened, with the Centre, State Government and national health institutions working in close coordination to investigate the situation, protect vulnerable communities and ensure timely medical care.

From the outset, health teams were deployed for active surveillance, house-to-house case finding, malaria testing, specimen collection, clinical management and referral of severe cases. As the field assessment progressed, surveillance was expanded to adjoining vulnerable areas and additional medical, technical and logistical resources were mobilised.

National-Level Joint Response

The evolving situation was reviewed at the national level, with the Centre providing continued technical support to the State response. A National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) was deployed to Balaghat on August 12, 2026, to further strengthen the ongoing multidisciplinary response.

The national response brought together public health surveillance experts, the Immunization Division and the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), along with an independent ICMR investigation team.

A national-level virtual review held on August 4 examined the epidemiological situation, reported mortality, measles and malaria findings, laboratory strategy, entomological investigations and containment measures. The technical teams also advised expanding surveillance and interventions to adjoining vulnerable areas and undertaking detailed micro-planning for hard-to-reach villages and tolas.

The situation emerged in remote tribal areas of Balaghat, where earlier reports had highlighted cases of fever, rashes and multiple infections among children, particularly in Baiga-dominated villages. Health authorities have subsequently identified measles and malaria among the important health concerns in the affected areas.

An independent ICMR investigation team was mobilised as part of the national response, while teams from ICMR Jabalpur and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, have been continuously visiting the affected areas and providing technical feedback to State authorities. The multidisciplinary investigation has covered clinical assessment, laboratory investigations, measles and malaria surveillance, mortality review, entomological assessment and containment measures.

Strengthening Last-Mile Healthcare Access

Recognising the difficult terrain and healthcare-access challenges in the area, the State has deployed six Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) in Birsa and Baihar blocks. These MMUs are providing fever screening, OPD services, maternal and child health services, TB and NCD screening, primary diagnosis and medicines directly in remote communities. They are specifically covering tribal and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG)-dominated habitations that are difficult to reach because of terrain and distance.

The surveillance network has also been expanded from the three villages covered earlier to around 50 villages, with more than 10 doctors and 10 Community Health Officers working continuously in the affected areas for screening and treatment.

Containment Measures and Health Interventions

The sustained field response has so far resulted in 32,433 people being medically examined. Among those identified, 431 children were referred to and admitted to health facilities for treatment. Of these, 379 children have been treated and discharged, while 52 continue to receive treatment and observation.

The expanded screening and referral mechanism has ensured that children requiring medical attention in remote habitations are identified and brought into the formal healthcare system for timely treatment. As part of outbreak-response immunisation, 14,637 children in the 1-10-year age group have received an additional Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine dose, irrespective of their previous vaccination status, in accordance with recommended outbreak-response guidelines.

More than 600 drinking-water sources have been purified, while insecticide spraying has been completed in 4,338 households and fogging operations have been undertaken in affected and adjoining areas.

PHC Songudda and other treatment points have been strengthened with additional beds, medicines, medical officers, laboratory support, infection-prevention measures and isolation arrangements. Temporary treatment facilities and health camps have also been established or strengthened in affected and high-risk areas, including Kundekasa. A temporary hospital at Kundekasa is providing treatment as required, while referral and transport arrangements have been strengthened to ensure that severely ill patients receive timely care.

Addressing Malnutrition and Other Health Issues

Screening has identified 7,711 children with severe acute malnutrition, of whom 518 required and received admission to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres. As many as 13,406 children with diarrhoea and 274 children with severe pneumonia have also been identified and managed, while children with possible serious bacterial infections have received specialised care. Under Dastak 2026, approximately 1.58 lakh children have been screened, with follow-up on Vitamin A supplementation and other child-health interventions.

Earlier reports from the affected tribal belt had also raised concerns over malnutrition, healthcare access and sanitation, prompting authorities to intensify monitoring of vulnerable children and strengthen nutrition and health interventions.

The sustained combination of early surveillance, active case finding, prompt referral and treatment, outbreak-response immunisation, Vitamin A supplementation, vector control, safe-water interventions and community mobilisation has contributed to a decline in measles cases. Significantly, no new measles case has been reported in Balaghat during the past seven days, indicating encouraging progress in containment.

Analysis of Reported Deaths

The Government has undertaken a case-wise and retrospective review of reported deaths, including verbal autopsies and examination of available medical records. The available evidence indicates multiple clinical circumstances, including measles, malaria, measles-malaria co-infection, respiratory distress, dehydration, malnutrition, anaemia and shock. Several early deaths occurred at home or before reaching an appropriate health facility, limiting the availability of clinical documentation and diagnostic specimens. The Government has accordingly maintained a scientifically cautious position that the reported deaths cannot be attributed to a single pathogen without adequate evidence, while continuing simultaneous public health action on measles, malaria and other identified health risks.

Continued Monitoring and Coordinated Efforts

The Centre and State Government continue to closely monitor the situation and sustain the comprehensive response, with particular focus on vulnerable tribal and PVTG communities. The coordinated effort is centred on early detection, timely treatment, immunisation, disease prevention and ensuring last-mile access to healthcare in remote habitations. (ANI)