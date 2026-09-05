A sutli bomb was thrown into the Patna College campus during Teachers' Day celebrations, triggering panic. Police have launched a probe, examining CCTV footage to identify the miscreant who threw the bomb from an opposite area. No injuries were reported.

Police have launched an investigation after a sutli bomb was allegedly thrown into the Patna College campus on Saturday, triggering panic among students and staff.

The incident took place at the Geography Department while students were celebrating Teachers' Day in their respective classrooms.

According to preliminary information, an unidentified person allegedly threw the sutli bomb from the Double Decker Tal area, located opposite Patna College. The bomb landed inside the college campus, following which panic spread among those present.

Police launch investigation

Soon after receiving information about the incident, the college administration alerted the local police. Peerbahore Police Station SHO Rajkumar Singh, along with a police team, reached the campus.

A forensic team was also called to the spot and examined the area as part of the investigation.

"The incident appeared to be the act of a miscreant based on the preliminary investigation. Police have started examining CCTV footage installed across the college campus to identify the person or persons involved," Peerbahore SHO Rajkumar Singh said.

Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the incident. Further legal action will be taken once their identities are established, police said.

Patna College's Dr Uday Shankar also spoke about the incident and the steps taken by the college administration.

No further details were immediately available, and the investigation is underway.