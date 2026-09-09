The Nagaland State Lottery announced results for its Dear Spark Wednesday draw on September 9, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore and several other prize categories. Winners must verify their ticket numbers with official government publications before making a claim.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery results for September 9, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 62K 29284 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Tuesday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 62K 29284

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 29284 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 05513, 42980, 49171, 69625, 73653, 77679, 78984, 87185, 87229, 98668

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 2696, 4089, 4314, 5989, 6197, 6382, 8123, 8719, 9227, 9717

4th Prize – Rs 250: 2013, 4929, 4987, 5311, 5400, 5881, 7217, 7369, 8789, 9102

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0092, 1538, 2215, 3110, 4120, 4698, 6575, 7976, 8695, 9262, 0118, 1713, 2332, 3264, 4143, 4706, 6741, 8022, 8758, 9316, 0179, 1798, 2365, 3460, 4275, 5022, 6959, 8271, 8869, 9320, 0521, 1854, 2453, 3604, 4330, 5706, 7112, 8364, 9017, 9618, 0532, 1885, 2631, 3657, 4371, 5820, 7127, 8448, 9076, 9692, 0628, 2016, 2706, 3879, 4435, 5883, 7279, 8451, 9144, 9755, 0861, 2038, 2732, 3973, 4475, 6036, 7420, 8508, 9150, 9780, 0934, 2041, 2993, 3989, 4480, 6063, 7456, 8612, 9176, 9793, 1009, 2048, 3073, 4000, 4492, 6064, 7608, 8626, 9207, 9864, 1163, 2196, 3090, 4065, 4692, 6118, 7791, 8693, 9231, 9987

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery sheet dated September 9, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here