The Nagaland State Lottery results for the Dear Spark Saturday weekly draw on August 29, 2026, have been announced. The draw featured a first prize of Rs 1 crore, with multiple other prize categories available.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday weekly lottery results for August 29, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 67H 41926 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 67H 41926

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 41926 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 08229, 15773, 34504, 44575, 51743, 54730, 60561, 79471, 80741, 91657

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0192, 0635, 1473, 1508, 2039, 2722, 3287, 3548, 4084, 9624

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0797, 3168, 4616, 5406, 5952, 7091, 8416, 8870, 8895, 8989

5th Prize – Rs 120: TBA

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Saturday Weekly Lottery sheet dated August 29, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.