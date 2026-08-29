Former MLA HS Phoolka condemned BJP MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia for offering condolences on Sajjan Kumar's death. Phoolka said sympathy should be for victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, not a 'mass murderer'.

Former Delhi MLA HS Phoolka on Saturday slammed BJP MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia for visiting the residence of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar to offer condolences following his death.

In a post on X, Phoolka strongly criticised the visit and said that sympathy should be reserved for the victims and their families of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. "Strongly condemn the visit of 3 MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Yogender Chandolia to mass murderer Sajjan Kumar's residence to offer condolences on his death. This is when the BJP has always supported our quest for justice against these culprits and supported us in ensuring that he stays in Jail," he said.

'Sympathy should be reserved for victims'

Phoolka said the victims and their families continue to live with the memories and trauma of the violence. "Sympathy should be reserved for victims and their families-many of whom live the horror of those days even till now," he said.

He also called for a boycott of the three MPs over their visit to Kumar's residence.

Who was Sajjan Kumar?

Sajjan Kumar was a former Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader who was serving a life term for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He died at 80 on August 20. He was convicted in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases and was serving a life sentence.

Phoolka has been a prominent advocate for victims of the 1984 violence and their families.