Congress leader Pawan Khera and CJP's Saurav Das have slammed the BJP for a social media post on 'Dimaagi Naxals', accusing the ruling party of openly threatening the country's youth with violence and calling for mass murder.

Opposition Slams BJP Over 'Dimaagi Naxals' Post

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday accused the BJP of threatening the country's youth with violence, while sharing a screenshot of a BJP Karnataka social media post featuring its 'Dimaagi Naxals' video. In a post on X, Khera wrote, "The mask is finally slipping." The BJP set up a brand-new social media team because the crude language and cheap tactics of the old one clearly weren’t enough. Now, they’ve graduated to openly threatening youth with violence. The mask is finally slipping. pic.twitter.com/GWrlHeaYKD — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) August 29, 2026

"The BJP set up a brand-new social media team because the crude language and cheap tactics of the old one clearly weren't enough. Now, they've graduated to openly threatening youth with violence. The mask is finally slipping," he added.

CJP spokesperson alleges call for 'mass murder'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das also criticised the BJP over the post, alleging that the ruling party was threatening the country's youngsters. 2026. The ruling party is openly threatening to shoot the country’s youngsters dead! Pure evil. They seem to have lost the plot! https://t.co/V0N3VG2NqP — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 28, 2026

In a post on X, Das wrote, "The ruling party is openly threatening to shoot the country's youngsters dead! Pure evil. They seem to have lost the plot!"

In another post, Das said he was "saddened" to see what he described as the "world's largest political party" consumed by hatred and alleged that it was "calling for MASS MURDER of a generation" that questions the government and seeks a better system. Actually a little saddened to see “the world’s largest political party” be drunk on so so so much hate that they don’t see any problem in calling for MASS MURDER of a generation that believes in questioning those in government and simply demanding a better system and a brighter… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) August 28, 2026

"Actually, a little saddened to see "the world's largest political party" be drunk on so so so much hate that they don't see any problem in calling for MASS MURDER of a generation that believes in questioning those in government and simply demanding a better system and a brighter future for themselves," Das added.

Drawing a comparison with Nazi Germany, Das said, "It's literally what Hitler did with jews in Nazi Germany. How did we allow ourselves to get here? How did we ever feel this was "normal" to post? These people do not believe in the Constitution. They truly do not believe in the concept of respect and tolerance for each other's views and opinions. They truly do not believe that a democracy only lasts when answers are demanded from those elected. This is truly not the idea of India our Gandhis and Ambedkars believed in. It is sad. It is downright disgusting. I hope we are able to get out of this ugliness that has taken over our beautiful nation. We got our independence after much struggle. And so we should never allow such scums to be in positions of such great responsibility. Truly disgusted."

PM Modi's 'Dimagi Naxal' Remark

The allegations come after BJP Karnataka shared a social media video using the term 'Dimaagi Naxals', which drew criticism from opposition leaders.

The remarks come amid renewed political debate over the use of labels such as "Naxal" and "anti-national" in political discourse, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, stated that while the Naxals who took up arms in the jungle have been eliminated, there are also 'dimagi naxals', who are there in various parts of the country and need to be "identified, and isolated."

"For years, people with Maoist thinking were there in public life; even in government committees, this thinking had affected various institutions and initiatives. My dear countrymen, we have been able to curb and free the country from 'hathariya naxal' (armed naxal). Even if these naxals are gone, the 'dimagi naxal' (people with naxal thinking), are looking for an opportunity, looking to see ways of violence, and trying to drag the country to a wrong path. We need to identify these dimagi naxal, isolate them, and bring the youth together for a developed country," PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. (ANI)