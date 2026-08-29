HP Governor Kavinder Gupta blamed Pakistan's government, military and ISI for fresh threats to Pandit employees in Kashmir. He warned that any attempt to disrupt peace in J&K would be met with a 'befitting, crushing response'.

Pakistan Behind Fresh Threats: Governor

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday said fresh threats to Pandit employees in Kashmir are the result of a collusion between Pakistan's government, its military and the ISI. He warned that any attempt to disrupt peace in Jammu and Kashmir would be met with a "befitting, crushing response." The remarks came after the All PM Package Employees Forum Kashmir sought enhanced security and protection for Kashmiri Pandit employees serving in the Valley under the Prime Minister's Package, citing fresh threats circulating on social media.

Speaking to ANI in Jammu, Gupta said that separatist slogans, terrorism and stone-pelting had stopped in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, but alleged that some elements are trying to disturb the situation again. "We must understand that Pakistan's ISI, the Pakistani government, and their military organisations all work in collusion behind these incidents. Such events are the result of this collaboration," he said. "You may have noticed that since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, slogans demanding separatism, terrorism, and Azadi have been silenced. Stone-pelting has ceased, and perhaps this does not sit well with some people," Gupta added.

He said attempts were being made to disrupt the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir and revive what he described as "the same brand of politics" practised over Kashmir. "Even today, they want to disrupt the atmosphere once again. They are persisting with the same brand of politics they used to practise regarding Kashmir -- politics that served their own interests; now their political shops have shut down," the Governor said.

"Our security agencies and forces are not weak. Any such audacious attempt will be met with a befitting, crushing response," he added.

Details of the Threat

In a letter dated August 24, the forum drew the administration's attention to a purported threat poster allegedly issued by an outfit calling itself the United Liberation Council (ULC) and dated August 23. The forum said the authenticity of the poster had not yet been verified by police or security agencies.

According to the All PM Package Employees Forum Kashmir, the alleged poster contains threats against migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees and reportedly mentions sensitive personal details, including names, addresses and vehicle numbers of some individuals.

One Kashmiri Pandit employee told ANI that they would not be intimidated by the threats. "We will neither be scared nor run away this time. Kashmir is ours also. It is our birthplace," the employee said.

"A threat letter was issued in the first week of August as well. Today again, a threat letter has been uploaded that mentions addresses, vehicle numbers, and even phone numbers. I request the Administration and Security agencies to find out the origin of these threat letters and who is providing them with all the information," the employee added.

Congress Criticises Centre's Policy

Congress leader Pawan Khera also criticised the Centre over the fresh threat, saying the development raised questions about the government's Kashmir policy. "We have seen a threat letter issued to Kashmiri Pandits (in J&K). We were expecting that the displaced Kashmiri Pandits would be resettled there again. Now, this incident tells about the government's Kashmir policy," Khera told ANI.

The forum has sought enhanced security cover for PM Package Kashmiri Pandit employees, a thorough verification of the alleged threat poster and a review of security arrangements at workplaces, residential accommodations and transit routes.

Governor on Nepal Floods

Meanwhile, speaking on the flash floods in Nepal, Gupta described the disaster as a "deeply tragic incident" and said the international community should stand together to support those affected. "This is a deeply tragic incident. It is crucial to consider how this occurred, and the entire world needs to stand together to support those who have suffered loss of life and property," he said.

"The Prime Minister has assured that all possible assistance will be provided. Since the very day this tragedy struck, we have been dispatching whatever aid is possible," Gupta added.

The death toll in the Bhotekoshi flood disaster in Nepal has reached 626, while 2,426 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). As per the latest update issued by NDRRMA, the highest number of bodies, 233, were recovered in Chitwan. (ANI)