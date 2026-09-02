A Class 11 student allegedly jumped to her death from the third floor of a private school on Ghazipur Road in Faridabad’s Dabua Colony on Tuesday.

A Class 11 student allegedly jumped to her death from the third floor of a private school on Ghazipur Road in Faridabad’s Dabua Colony on Tuesday. The incident reportedly took place around 1pm. School staff rushed the student to a nearby hospital in a desperate attempt to save her, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The student’s father has alleged that she was punished by a teacher and that the humiliation may have driven her to take the extreme step. He said, “There was no issue at all; in every way she was doing well, even in studies she was fine. I asked the children and they said that the teacher had made her stand for four hours outside the classroom.”

The father further claimed that his daughter had not been involved in a dispute among students who were allegedly fighting over lunch, but was still punished by the teacher.

According to police, the girl’s parents also alleged that she had been reprimanded by her teacher because "she had gone out to eat biryani without informing anyone".

However, the school principal has rejected the allegations of prolonged punishment. Speaking to TOI, he said, "It is not possible that she had been punished for four hours. She had sought permission to go to the washroom after which she jumped."

Police said the circumstances surrounding the student’s death are yet to be investigated through a complaint. SHO Dabua Sumer Singh said, “The family has not yet filed a complaint. Action will be initiated as soon as a complaint is received.”