Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai braces for traffic disruptions as Maratha quota march approaches on Republic Day 2024

    Jarange initiated the march from Jalna district on January 20, and the procession, comprising numerous vehicles, passed through Pune city on Wednesday. The march is expected to halt in Lonavala before continuing its journey towards Mumbai on Thursday.

    Mumbai braces for traffic disruptions as Maratha quota march approaches on Republic Day 2024 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

    As the Maratha quota march led by activist Manoj Jarange approaches Mumbai on Republic Day, concerns over potential traffic disruptions loom large. With thousands of supporters demanding Maratha quota under the OBC grouping, the Mumbai Police is yet to issue a detailed advisory for the anticipated chaos on January 26.

    Jarange initiated the march from Jalna district on January 20, and the procession, comprising numerous vehicles, passed through Pune city on Wednesday. The march is expected to halt in Lonavala before continuing its journey towards Mumbai on Thursday.

    Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha Kranti Morcha set to enter Navi Mumbai

    Maratha quota protest march advisory:

    • According to media reports, the Maratha quota activists are likely to enter Mumbai via the Eastern Freeway in Wadala.
    • Their route includes proceeding towards Azad Maidan in south Mumbai for an indefinite hunger strike, with Dadar’s Shivaji Park identified as another agitation venue.
    • An earlier notification from the Mumbai Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles on south Mumbai routes during morning and evening peak hours.
    • Buses (interstate and inter-district), along with trailers and trucks, will face daytime restrictions, permitted to ply only from midnight to 7 am in Mumbai.
    • The Eastern Freeway will be off-limits for heavy vehicles.
    • The notification specifies that heavy vehicles are restricted from entering and plying on all types of roads in Mumbai city from 8 am to 11:30 am (southbound) and 5 pm to 9 pm (northbound).
    • Between 7 am and midnight, heavy vehicles are not permitted to enter or ply on roads in south Mumbai. They are allowed to resume travel between midnight and 7 am.
    • From 11:30 am to 5 pm, vehicles are permitted up to specific junctions on designated roads. Emergency vehicles and those providing essential services are exempted from these restrictions.

    Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu approves 277 gallantry awards for acts of valor

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Woman dies of heart attack during abortion surgery in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Woman dies of heart attack during abortion surgery in Alappuzha

    Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu approves 277 gallantry awards for acts of valor AJR

    Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu approves 277 gallantry awards for acts of valor

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-506 January 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-506 January 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ends policy address in one minute on first day of budget session rkn

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan ends policy address in one minute on first day of budget session

    Ram Lalla idol sculptor returns from Ayodhya to hero's welcome at Bengaluru airport vkp

    Ram Lalla idol sculptor returns from Ayodhya to hero's welcome at Bengaluru airport

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Woman dies of heart attack during abortion surgery in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: Woman dies of heart attack during abortion surgery in Alappuzha

    Photos Tamannaah Bhatia visits Guwahati's famous Kamakhya Temple with family; shares experience RBA

    Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia visits Guwahati's famous Kamakhya Temple with family; shares experience

    Budget 2024 When will full fledged budget be presented this year gcw

    Budget 2024: When will full-fledged budget be presented this year?

    Football Liverpool survives Fulham scare to set up League Cup final showdown with Chelsea osf

    Liverpool survives Fulham scare to set up League Cup final showdown with Chelsea

    4 Indians die in tragic drowning at Australia's Philip Island; worst tragedy in Victorian waters in 20 years snt

    4 Indians die in tragic drowning at Australia's Philip Island; worst tragedy in Victorian waters in 20 years

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon