Mumbai braces for traffic disruptions as Maratha quota march approaches on Republic Day 2024

Jarange initiated the march from Jalna district on January 20, and the procession, comprising numerous vehicles, passed through Pune city on Wednesday. The march is expected to halt in Lonavala before continuing its journey towards Mumbai on Thursday.

As the Maratha quota march led by activist Manoj Jarange approaches Mumbai on Republic Day, concerns over potential traffic disruptions loom large. With thousands of supporters demanding Maratha quota under the OBC grouping, the Mumbai Police is yet to issue a detailed advisory for the anticipated chaos on January 26.

Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha Kranti Morcha set to enter Navi Mumbai

Maratha quota protest march advisory:

According to media reports, the Maratha quota activists are likely to enter Mumbai via the Eastern Freeway in Wadala.

Their route includes proceeding towards Azad Maidan in south Mumbai for an indefinite hunger strike, with Dadar’s Shivaji Park identified as another agitation venue.

An earlier notification from the Mumbai Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles on south Mumbai routes during morning and evening peak hours.

Buses (interstate and inter-district), along with trailers and trucks, will face daytime restrictions, permitted to ply only from midnight to 7 am in Mumbai.

The Eastern Freeway will be off-limits for heavy vehicles.

The notification specifies that heavy vehicles are restricted from entering and plying on all types of roads in Mumbai city from 8 am to 11:30 am (southbound) and 5 pm to 9 pm (northbound).

Between 7 am and midnight, heavy vehicles are not permitted to enter or ply on roads in south Mumbai. They are allowed to resume travel between midnight and 7 am.

From 11:30 am to 5 pm, vehicles are permitted up to specific junctions on designated roads. Emergency vehicles and those providing essential services are exempted from these restrictions.

