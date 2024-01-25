Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha Kranti Morcha set to enter Navi Mumbai

    Adequate arrangements, including accommodations and facilities, have been made for the large number of participants. Concerns have been raised about the Municipal Corporation's perceived lack of support.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 9:18 AM IST

    In a fervent bid to secure reservations for the Maratha community, the Maratha Kranti Morcha, spearheaded by Manoj Jarange Patil, is poised for a march through Navi Mumbai on Thursday, January 25. The procession, kickstarting from Antar Sarali on January 20, is slated to traverse Panvel before culminating in Navi Mumbai, where it will come to a halt until January 26.

    To cater to the anticipated large turnout, arrangements have been meticulously organized at various sites across the city, including the Kanda Batata market in Vashi, CIDCO Exhibition Centre, and other halls. Nevertheless, apprehensions were voiced during a press conference regarding what was perceived as inadequate support from the Municipal Corporation to accommodate the expected massive participation in the march.

    On January 25, thousands of members from the Maratha community are anticipated to converge on Navi Mumbai, with the 'Maratha Kranti Morcha', Navi Mumbai Central Office, War room' overseeing the preparations. The Kranti Morcha participants will enjoy provisions for car parking, accommodation, natural rituals, and other amenities in the market premises of the onion, potato, and garlic market.

    For the convenience of female participants, accommodations have been arranged at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre. Tandel Maidan in Karave will serve as the venue for protesters, while the APMC market will observe a temporary closure during this period. The Navi Mumbai Chemist and Drug Association has organized health facilities, with 50% of beds reserved in each hospital and medical teams stationed every 2 kilometers. Additionally, women in Navi Mumbai have pledged to contribute four loaves of bread each.

    Post their stay in Navi Mumbai, the Maratha Morcha is slated to march towards Mumbai on January 25. A significant event is planned for Republic Day on January 26, wherein the tricolor will be unfurled in abundance at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi.

    The organizers of the Maratha Kranti Morcha have engaged with the Municipal Corporation, CIDCO, Police, and APMC administration to ensure provisions such as drinking water and toilets for the march participants. Cooperation is anticipated from these entities to execute the intricate planning.

    Considering the expected crowd, the APMC administration has decided to fully close all five premises of the market committee on January 25, curtailing the purchase or sale of any farm produce. Moreover, heavy goods vehicles are prohibited from entering Navi Mumbai from 12:00 PM on January 25 to 11:00 PM on January 26, with alterations in transportation routes and parking arrangements in effect.

    In the midst of these developments, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged Jarange to reconsider the agitation, emphasizing that the government supports the cause and is committed to providing reservations.

    Chief Minister Shinde assured, "We are committed to ensuring that no one's reservation is compromised. As soon as the Backward Classes Commission report is received, we will grant permanent reservation to the Marathas. The collection of empirical data is underway to demonstrate the backwardness of the Maratha society. Efforts are being made to rectify the errors highlighted by the Supreme Court. Following the survey's completion, its report will be submitted, leading to a special session where the Maratha community will be granted reservation within the legal framework. Therefore, we urge the protesters to adopt a sensible approach."

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 9:18 AM IST
