Republic Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu approves 277 gallantry awards for acts of valor

Ahead of the 75th Republic Day 2024, President of India Droupadi Murmu has granted approval for a total of 277 gallantry awards, recognizing the commendable efforts of personnel across various regions. Among the awardees, 119 individuals from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 133 from Jammu and Kashmir, and 25 from other regions are being honored for their gallant actions.

Out of the 277 gallantry medals, 275 awards have been bestowed upon 72 personnel from J&K Police, 18 from Maharashtra, 26 from Chhattisgarh, 23 from Jharkhand, 15 from Odisha, eight from Delhi, 65 from CRPF, 21 from SSB, and the remainder from other States/UTs and CAPFs.

Two Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been specifically awarded to BSF personnel for their remarkable contributions to peacekeeping, particularly as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO). These awardees are members of the 15th Congo Contingent of BSF stationed at the Moroccan Rapid Deployment Battalion (MORRDB) Camp in Butembo.

The tradition of gallantry awards in India dates back to January 26, 1950, with the institution of the first three awards: Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, and Vir Chakra. Subsequently, on January 4, 1952, the Government of India introduced three more gallantry awards—Ashoka Chakra Class-I, Ashoka Chakra Class-II, and Ashoka Chakra Class-III—which were later renamed Ashoka Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Shaurya Chakra, respectively, in January 1967.

These gallantry awards, acknowledging acts of valor, are announced twice annually—first on Republic Day and then on Independence Day.

