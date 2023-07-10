Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai: 20-year-old woman raped in moving autorickshaw; accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh

    The doctors examined the victim and observed signs of injury, prompting them to inquire about the cause. It was during this inquiry that the woman disclosed the details of the assault to the medical staff and her family. Consequently, the woman's family filed a police complaint regarding the incident.

    An autorickshaw driver was taken into custody for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in Mumbai's Aarey Colony area. The accused, identified as Indrajit Singh, reportedly assaulted the woman inside the rickshaw before raping  her.

    The incident was brought to attention when the woman, who had undergone a C-section delivery a few months earlier, began experiencing abdominal bleeding. Seeking medical help for her condition, she visited the same hospital where she had previously given birth, having undergone surgery there two months prior.

    According to the police, the woman had traveled to CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai to visit her aunt. When she booked an autorickshaw for her return journey to Mumbai, she encountered the accused driver. The driver took a detour and diverted the vehicle to a secluded area in Aarey Colony.

    It was there that he subjected her to assault and rape, while using threats to ensure her silence. After committing the crime, the accused fled to Uttar Pradesh.

    During their investigation, the police questioned the owner of the autorickshaw and discovered that a different driver had been operating the vehicle on the day of the crime. This led the police to trace and apprehend Indrajit Singh in Uttar Pradesh.

    On Sunday, the culprit was arrested and subsequently, brought back to Mumbai. On Monday, the police will present him in court to face the charges filed against him.

