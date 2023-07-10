Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: TMC announces candidature of Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale, 4 others

Rajya Sabha elections 2023: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the upcoming election for ten Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, Goa, and West Bengal is scheduled for July 24. The counting of votes will also take place on the same day.

The Trinamool Congress on Monday (July 10) announced the candidature of Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Samirul Islam, Prakash Chik Baraik and Saket Gokhale for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

In a tweet, the TMC said, "May they persist in their dedication to serving the people and uphold Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the RIGHTS OF EVERY INDIAN. We extend our heartfelt wishes to all."

As per a statement released by the EC, 10 members of the Upper House are set to retire between July 28 and August 18, marking the completion of their six-year term. Among those retiring from West Bengal on August 18 are TMC MPs O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri, and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, along with Congress member Pradip Bhattacharya.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Dinesh Jemalbhai Anavadia and Lokhandwala Jugal Singh Mathurji are the three BJP MPs from Gujarat whose terms are ending on August 18. One seat from Goa will also go to the polls as the term of the BJP MP Vinay D Tendulkar will end on July 28.

