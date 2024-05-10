Happy Birthday Yuki Tsunoda: 11 facts about the Japanese F1 driver

Sports
Yuki Tsunoda was born on May 11, 2000, in Sagamihara, Japan, and began karting at a young age.
Tsunoda quickly climbed the ranks in junior racing series, showcasing his talent and determination on the track.
Yuki Tsunoda is supported by Honda, a significant presence in Japanese motorsport, which has played a crucial role in his racing career.
In 2019, Tsunoda made his debut in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, competing for Jenzer Motorsport and impressing with his performances.
Yuki Tsunoda joined the Formula 2 grid in 2020, driving for Carlin. He made an immediate impact, securing podium finishes and demonstrating his potential.
Tsunoda's impressive performances earned him a test driver role with the AlphaTauri Formula 1 team, providing valuable experience and insight into the top tier of motorsport.
Yuki Tsunoda made his F1 debut in 2021, driving for AlphaTauri alongside Pierre Gasly. He became the first Japanese driver to compete in Formula 1 since Kamui Kobayashi in 2014.
In only his second Formula 1 race at the 2021 Bahrain GP, Tsunoda secured his first championship points with a 9th-place finish, showcasing his potential in motorsport.
Tsunoda faced challenges early in his F1 career due to the language barrier, as he had limited proficiency in English, the primary language of communication in the sport.
Despite the obstacles, Yuki Tsunoda has shown remarkable determination and adaptability, rapidly improving his English skills and acclimating to the demands of Formula 1.
As one of the youngest drivers on the grid, Yuki Tsunoda's future in Formula 1 looks promising, with fans and pundits eagerly anticipating his continued growth in the sport.