Chitrakoot in Madhya Pradesh faces its worst flood in 20 years, causing the collapse of the Ramghat-Hanuman Dhara bridge. Rebuilding will take 8-9 months, but a temporary pontoon bridge is planned for Diwali pilgrims visiting the holy town.

The worst flood to hit Chitrakoot in two decades has submerged parts of the holy town, breached local dams, and swept away the critical Ramghat-Hanuman Dhara bridge over the surging Mandakini River. The structural failure occurred on August 29 after days of relentless torrential rainfall caused the river's water level to swell dramatically.

Bridge Reconstruction and Interim Solution

Speaking with ANI, on inspection of the devastated site, Gopal Singh, Chief Engineer (Bridge) of the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD), outlined the technical damage and the administration's emergency action plan. He said that installing new spans and rectifying core structural defects to fully rebuild the bridge is estimated to take 8 to 9 months. Acknowledging the high influx of pilgrims expected in Chitrakoot for the upcoming Diwali festival to visit Ramghat and the Mandakini River, the administration has announced an interim solution. "This bridge will be constructed after the water level stabilises. The deficiencies of the bridge will be rectified; it will take about 8-9 months to rebuild this bridge. On the upcoming Diwali festival, many tourists come here to visit Ramghat and the Mandakini River. Keeping this in mind, a temporary bridge, a pontoon (Pipa bridge) will be built, which will provide more convenience to the tourists," Singh told ANI.

Technical Damage and Repair Plan

Built in 1985 using a cantilever design, the bridge gave way after floodwaters rose approximately seven meters above the historical High Flood Level (HFL), dislodging a major structural slab. Engineers plan to reuse viable existing sections after minor repairs once the water recedes sufficiently to inspect the submerged foundations for damage. "This bridge was constructed in 1985 using a cantilever design. Due to heavy rainfall over the past two days, the water level rose approximately seven meters above the High Flood Level (HFL), causing a slab to become dislodged. We will work on restoring the slab and aim to complete the task as quickly as possible to resume traffic flow. The most immediate course of action involves utilising the existing sections of the bridge after carrying out some repairs. However, since the floodwaters have not yet receded, we need to inspect the foundations for any potential damage and rectify any issues found there. Alongside addressing these structural defects, we will install new spans," said Singh.

Work on both the temporary pontoon bridge and the foundation inspection will commence as soon as the Mandakini River's water levels normalise.

Police Response and Safety Measures

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Police have intensified patrolling in Chitrakoot amid a rise in the water level of the Mandakini River, with authorities stepping up surveillance and safety measures for locals in view of the prevailing flood-like situation. Police teams are closely monitoring areas along the riverbank and have evacuated houses, settlements and ashrams located close to the river as a precautionary measure. Continuous public announcements are also being made to warn people against approaching the river and to move to safer locations.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP, Chitrakoot), Rajesh Singh Banjare, told ANI, "Police are continuously monitoring the situation and the houses, settlements, and ashrams along the riverbank have been evacuated. We are also continuously making announcements. SDRF and NDRF teams are also patrolling the area along with the police. We will make every effort to ensure that there are no casualties."

The police have urged people to strictly follow safety advisories, stay away from the river and ensure the safety of themselves and their families until the situation improves.

Record Flooding and Community Impact

Chitrakoot, located in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, was facing a flood-like situation following 14 hours of relentless rainfall, which pushed the Mandakini river beyond its danger threshold. The river surged nearly 8 to 9 metres above the danger mark, surpassing a 23-year-old record.

The increasing water level has raised concerns in areas along the riverbank, prompting authorities to intensify monitoring and safety measures. Residents in flood-affected areas of Chitrakoot are facing severe hardships as homes and shops remain damaged, with streets covered in mud and sludge following heavy flooding in the region. The flood situation worsened after the Mandakini River swelled, causing damage to infrastructure, including the Ramghat bridge, and affecting several nearby villages. (ANI)