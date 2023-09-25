Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi commends vibrant BJP workers' spirit at massive 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' meet | WATCH

    In the lead-up to the elections, the BJP has adopted the slogan 'abki bar 150 par' (victory in more than 150 seats), setting the stage for what is anticipated to be a high-intensity contest.

    MP Polls 2023: PM Modi commends vibrant BJP workers' spirit at massive 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' meet WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 25) addressed the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Madhya Pradesh and emphasized the significance of the massive gathering, stating that it symbolizes the unwavering spirit and energized vigor of BJP workers. The event marked the culmination of the BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' and showcased the enthusiasm of party workers as they prepare for the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "For 20 years, BJP is in power in the state. The youth who will vote this year have only seen Madhya Pradesh develop and aren't aware of the previous Congress government's malicious practices."

    'Will accept final decision of Election Commission': Ajit Pawar on NCP symbol dispute

    "This public uprising, this joy, this excitement, this 'mahakumbh' of workers says a lot. It shows what is in the heart of Madhya Pradesh," PM Modi said.

    The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being held by the party to commemorate the conclusion of BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras,' which traversed the state in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections later this year, as stated by party leaders.

    Bihar shocker: Dalit woman assaulted, stripped naked over loan dispute; check details

    PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh marks his third trip to the state in a span of 45 days, where the ruling BJP is engaged in a closely contested battle with the Congress.

    In the lead-up to the elections, the BJP has adopted the slogan 'abki bar 150 par' (victory in more than 150 seats), setting the stage for what is anticipated to be a high-intensity contest.

    Ahead of Monday's massive gathering of BJP workers, Bhopal is adorned with prominent cut-outs of PM Modi, and posters featuring senior BJP leaders have been prominently displayed in various locations.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features routes and more anr

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features, routes and more

    Will accept final decision of Election Commission Ajit Pawar on NCP symbol dispute AJR

    'Will accept final decision of Election Commission': Ajit Pawar on NCP symbol dispute

    Kerala to get longest bridge across Vembanad Lake soon perumbalam bridge; Check details anr

    Kerala to get longest bridge across Vembanad Lake soon; Check details

    Bihar shocker: Dalit woman assaulted, stripped naked over loan dispute; check details AJR

    Bihar shocker: Dalit woman assaulted, stripped naked over loan dispute; check details

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-737 September 25 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-737 September 25 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Controversial Samosas stuffed with strawberry and blueberry shock food lovers; 'RIP' say netizens - WATCH snt

    Controversial! Samosas stuffed with strawberry and blueberry shock food lovers; 'RIP' say netizens - WATCH

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features routes and more anr

    Luxury train Deccan Odyssey resumes operation; Check ticket price, features, routes and more

    Cricket India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position osf

    India vs Australia 2023: Shreyas Iyer makes a bold statement about his batting position

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: 7 tips to boost your memory RBA EAI

    UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: 7 tips to boost your memory

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale date ANNOUNCED Check out expected offers deals more gcw

    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Sale date ANNOUNCED! Check out expected offers, deals & more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon