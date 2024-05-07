Karnataka sees 66.05% voter turnout by 5 pm in Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024

Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka witnesses a robust turnout of 66.05% by 5 PM, with districts like Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, and Raichur showing significant participation. Notable incidents include a centenarian's dedication to voting and controversies surrounding politicians like Vinay Kulkarni. Despite minor glitches, overall engagement reflects a strong commitment to democracy.

As Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections unfolds in Karnataka, the state witnesses a significant turnout with 66.05% of voters casting their ballots by 5 PM. Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, and Raichur districts recorded substantial polling percentages, with the evening witnessing a surge in voter participation.

In Dharwad district, polling reached an impressive 67.15% by 5 pm, reflecting a strong voter turnout. Similarly, Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency saw 70.61% of registered voters casting their ballots by the same time. The momentum continued in Davangere, where polling stood at 70.84% at 5 pm, with reports of increased participation in the later hours.

Notably, some polling booths witnessed long queues as voters patiently waited to exercise their franchise. Reports suggest that voter turnout at these locations could reach as high as 80 to 85%.

One heartwarming story emerged from Sagara village in Shahapura Taluk, Yadgiri District, where a centenarian grandmother, Shatayushi Shivamma, aged 103, defied age and physical challenges to cast her vote. Armed with a walking stick, Shivamma made her way to the polling station, embodying the spirit of civic duty and democratic engagement. Her dedication to voting, and never missing an election, speaks volumes about the importance of participation in the electoral process.

Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, embroiled in the Yogeesh Gowda murder case, was permitted by a Single Bench of the Bengaluru High Court to participate in the voting process. Despite being instructed to leave Dharwad immediately after voting, Kulkarni arrived at the polling station at Sharada High School in Dharwad district around 4:45 PM to exercise his franchise.

However, his arrival was met with a heavy police presence due to anticipation of potential disruptions. Supporters of Vinay Kulkarni also gathered outside the polling station, further intensifying the security measures. In Vijayapur, however, polling faced a temporary halt at Booth No. 223 of Rambhapur due to a technical glitch involving the shutdown of the control unit battery. The interruption lasted for approximately 20 minutes, during which officials worked swiftly to install an alternative battery to resume the voting process.

Despite these minor setbacks, the overall voter turnout in Karnataka reflects a strong civic engagement and commitment to democracy among its citizens. The state, which consists of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies, previously saw the first phase of voting on April 26, targeting most of the southern and coastal districts. A total of 227 candidates, including 206 men and 21 women, are vying for votes in this crucial election phase.

Latest Videos